Annual General Meeting - Immunovia AB

STOCKHOLM, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 6th May 2021, the Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held in Immunovia AB (publ), 556730-4299. Due to the extraordinary situation following the COVID-19-pandemic, the AGM was carried out through advance voting pursuant to temporary legislation. Below is a summary of the resolutions made at the AGM.

Allocation of the company's available profits

The AGM resolved that the company's available profits, SEK 565,437,678, shall be brought forward and that no dividend shall be made.Fees for the board and the auditor

The AGM resolved that the chairman of the board shall receive SEK 550,000 and each of the other members of the board shall receive SEK 240,000. Remuneration for committee work will amount to SEK 30,000 for members of the audit and remuneration committees, and SEK 50,000 for the chairmen of the audit and remuneration committees. Travel expenses will be reimbursed in accordance with company policy. Lastly, the auditor's fees are to be paid as per approved invoice.

Election of board members, chairman of the board and auditors

The AGM resolved (i) that the number of board members shall be seven, with no deputy members, (ii) to re-elect board members Carl Borrebaeck, Mimmi Ekberg, Peter Høngaard Andersen, Hans Johansson, Christofer Sjögren and Ann-Christine Sundell, (iii) to elect Martin Møller as a new board member and (iv) to re-elect Carl Borrebaeck as chairman of the board. Mats Grahn had declined re-election. Lastly, the AGM resolved to re-elect authorised public accountant Mats-Åke Andersson, HLB Auditoriet AB, as auditor of the company, with authorised public accountant Martin Gustafsson, HLB Auditoriet AB as deputy auditor.

Remuneration report and guidelines for remuneration to management

The AGM approved the board's remuneration report, as well as the guidelines for remuneration to the company's management proposed by the board (after recommendation from the remuneration committee).

Authorization for the board to resolve on new issue of shares

The AGM authorized the board to resolve on one or several occasions before the next AGM, on an issue of shares. Such issue may entail a deviation from the shareholders' preferential right to subscribe for new shares and also entail that payment of the new shares may be made in cash, by consideration in kind or by set-off. The issue may result in an aggregate increase in the share capital corresponding to the issue of a maximum of 20 % of the number of shares as per the 2021 AGM.

Amendment of the company's articles of association

The AGM resolved to amend the articles of association by (i) increasing the number of allowed shares and the allowed share capital, and (ii) adding a new item 9 (and amending the numbering of subsequent items) allowing the board of directors to collect powers of attorney in accordance with chapter 7 section 4, second paragraph of the Swedish Companies Act and to resolve that the shareholders shall have the right to vote in advance. The AGM further resolved that the possibility to appoint deputy board members be removed, in line with the provisions of the Swedish Corporate Governance Code, necessitating an adjustment to article 6. In addition, the AGM resolved on a number of minor linguistic and editorial adjustments, as well as adjustments resulting from changes in legislation, to articles 1, 8, 9 and 11.

Minutes from the AGM

Minutes from the AGM (in Swedish) will be published on the company's website, https://immunovia.com/sv/bolagsstamma/, not later than during week 19. A copy of the minutes (excluding the voting list) will be sent to shareholders who request this and provide their address.

Immunovia AB (publ)

Board of Directors

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray™. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1. The final validation study was completed in Q1 2021. The accreditation process for Immunovia Inc. in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA is ongoing and commercial testing will begin in Q2 after the accreditation. The European launch plan will be communicated Q2 2021.

IMMray™ PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome. The test will be exclusively provided by Immunovia Inc., Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.



