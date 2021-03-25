Annual General Meeting in Castellum AB (publ)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the AGM the Board of Directors' proposal of a distribution of dividend of SEK 6.90 per share, distributed to the shareholders in two equal payments of SEK 3.45 per share, was confirmed. The first record day for distribution was decided to be Monday, 29 March 2021 and the second record day for distribution was decided to be Monday, 27 September 2021.

The AGM decided that the Board of Directors shall consist of seven members and decided to re-elect Per Berggren, Christina Karlsson Kazeem, Zdravko Markovski and Joacim Sjöberg as well as to elect Rutger Arnhult, Anna Kinberg Batra and Anna-Karin Celsing as members of the Board of Directors for the period up until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Rutger Arnhult was elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Further the AGM decided that the level of remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors shall be the following:

The Chairman of the Board of Directors: SEK 1,015,000 .

. Each of the other members of the Board of Directors: SEK 425,000 .

. Chairman of the People Committee: SEK 100,000 .

. Each of the other members of the People Committee: SEK 75,000 .

. Chairman of the Audit and Finance Committee: SEK 200,000 .

. Each of the other members of the Audit and Finance Committee: SEK 100,000 .

The decisions entail that the remuneration to the members of the Board of Director remains unchanged in relation to the previous year on an individual level.

The AGM decided to elect Deloitte as auditor in Castellum until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2022. Deloitte has announced that Harald Jagner will be the new main responsible auditor. It was decided that the auditor's fee shall be paid as per approved accounts.

The AGM decided to appoint a new Election Committee for the AGM 2022 in accordance with the proposal from the Election Committee. The AGM decided that the procedure shall apply until further notice.

The AGM decided to approve the Board of Directors' remuneration report.

The AGM adopted the Board of Directors' proposal regarding the guidelines for remun­era­tion to the executive management.

The AGM decided to authorise the Board, until the next AGM, to resolve on new share issues. Such new share issues may be resolved upon in order to completely or partially, finance any future real property investments and/or acquisitions of real property companies/businesses by issuing new shares as payment in connection with agreements on acquisition of real property, alternatively to raise capital for such investments and/or acquisitions.

The AGM decided to authorise the Board, until the next AGM, to resolve on acquisition and transfer of own shares. Such acquisition and transfer of own shares may be resolved upon in order to adapt the company's capital structure and be able to transfer own shares as payment or financing of real property investments and/or acquisitions of real property companies/businesses.

In light of the ongoing corona pandemic and in order to minimize any risk of spreading of the corona virus, the Annual General Meeting was held only through postal voting in accordance with temporary legislation.

