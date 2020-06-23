STOCKHOLM, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual general meeting in Haldex AB (publ) took place on 23 June in Stockholm. Among other things, the following resolutions were adopted by the general meeting.

Adoption of the profit and loss account, the balance sheet, allocation of the company's profit and discharge from liability

The profit and loss account, the balance sheet and the consolidated profit and loss account and the consolidated balance sheet were adopted by the annual general meeting. The general meeting resolved that no dividend will be paid and that the accrued profits will be carried forward.

All of the members of the board of directors and the managing director were discharged from liability for the financial year 2019 except for the former CEO, Åke Bengtsson.

Members of the board of directors and auditor

Helene Svahn was re-elected as member of the board. Stefan Charette, Viveka Ekberg, Håkan Karlsson and Catharina Modal Nilsson were elected as new members of the board. Stefan Charette was elected chairman of the board. Christian Levin, who was nominated as a board member, had to withdraw his nomination due to other conflicting assignments.

The general meeting re-elected the auditing firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditors. Magnus Willfors is the auditor in charge.

Compensation to the board, the auditors and members of the executive management

The general meeting resolved that the chairman of the board shall receive a fee of SEK 700 000, the vice chairman of the board shall receive a fee of SEK 500 000 and each other board member shall receive a fee of SEK 300 000.

The chairman of the audit committee shall receive a fee of SEK 100 000 and the other members of the audit committee shall receive a fee of SEK 50 000 for committee work. The chairman of the remuneration committee shall receive a fee of SEK 50 000 and the other members of the remuneration committee shall receive a fee of SEK 25 000 for committee work.

Fees to the auditors, for the period up until the end of the next annual general meeting, shall be paid according to the approved invoice.

The general meeting resolved to adopt the board of directors' proposal regarding guidelines for remuneration to members of the executive management.

Amendment of the articles of association

The general meeting resolved to adopt the board's proposal to amend the articles of association, whereby the articles of association were adapted to the proposed amendments to the Swedish Companies Act as well as updated in accordance with the current terminology.

No authorization for the board to decide on a new share issue

The general meeting voted against the board's proposal for authorization of the board to decide on a new share issue up until the annual general meeting 2021.

Further details

Full details of each proposal can be downloaded from http://corporate.haldex.com. The minutes from the annual general meeting will also be published on said page (in Swedish only).

For further information, please contact:

Helene Svahn, CEO

Phone: +46-418-47-60-00

E-mail: [email protected]

About Haldex

Over 100 years of powerful innovation gives Haldex unsurpassed expertise when it comes to braking systems and air suspension systems for heavy trucks, trailers and buses. We live and breathe our business with the goal to deliver robust and technically superior solutions which is founded in a deep insight in our customer's reality. Through focusing on our core competences and the passion we all share, we achieve the agility and flexibility that the market demands. Innovative collaborations aren't only the core of our products, but our philosophy. Our 2200 employees, spread out across four continents, challenge the conventional on a daily basis in order to secure that the products we deliver create a unique value to our customers and the end users. We are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and have a turnover of approx. 5 billion SEK.

This document is essentially a translation of Swedish language original thereof. In the event of any discrepancies between this translation and the original Swedish document the latter shall be deemed correct.

