Annual General Meeting of New Wave Group AB (publ)

KUNGÄLV, Sweden, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Wave Group AB held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 25 June 2020. Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the AGM was carried out through postal voting without physical attendance, pursuant to temporary legislation.

- The income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet were adopted. The AGM resolved that no payment of dividend will be made and that the entire amount available will be carried forward.

- Each Board Member and the CEO were discharged from liability for the fiscal year 2019.

- The fees payable to the Board and the Audit Committee remain unchanged. The fee payable to the Chairman of the Board will be SEK 380,000 and the fee payable to each of the other Board Members who are not employed by the company will be SEK 180,000. The fee payable to the Audit Committee will be SEK 110,000, to be distributed within the Audit Committee.

- Olof Persson, Torsten Jansson, Mats Årjes, Christina Bellander, M. Johan Widerberg, Jonas Eriksson and Magdalena Forsberg were re-elected as Board Members.

- Olof Persson was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

- Ernst & Young AB was re-elected as Auditor.

- Guidelines for executive remuneration were adopted in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal.

- The Board of Directors was authorized to resolve, on one or several occasions, to increase the share capital with not more than SEK 12,000,000 by issue of not more than 4,000,000 shares of class B, with or without prescription regarding new issue in kind or new issue by way of set-off or otherwise on such terms and conditions as referred to in Chapter 13, Section 5, point 6 of the Swedish Companies Act. The authorization includes a right to decide on deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights, except if the decision on new issue of shares prescribes payment entirely in cash. The reasons for deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights are that the newly issued shares shall be utilized to finance acquisitions or part thereof.

- The Board of Directors was authorized to resolve, on one or several occasions, to raise financing according to Chapter 11, Section 11 of the Swedish Companies Act.

- New Articles of Association were adopted in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal.

Minutes from the AGM including complete resolutions will be available on the company's website www.nwg.se.

New Wave Group AB (publ)

The Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Torsten Jansson

President and CEO

Phone: +46 (0)31-712-89-01

Göran Härstedt

1st Senior Vice President

Phone: +46 (0)703-62-56-11

