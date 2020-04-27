Annual Growth Estimates for the Analytical Instrument and Lab Product Industry
The "2020 Annual Review and Industry Forecast Issue" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The annual Analytical Instrument and Lab Product Industry Forecast and Annual Review report is a comprehensive set of market data and growth forecasts for the laboratory tools industries, based on leading market intelligence and data gathering methods.
Key Articles and Topics Included:
- Major trends and developments of 2019
- 2019 and 2020 estimated size and growth rates for the total analytical and life science instrument and lab product market
- 2020 total industry estimated growth rates by region and end-market for 2020
- 2018-2021 annual growth estimates for 10 markets:
- Chromatography
- Life Science Instrumentation
- Mass Spectrometry
- Lab Automation
- Atomic Spectroscopy
- Molecular Spectroscopy
- Surface Science
- Materials Characterization
- General Analytical Techniques
- Lab Equipment
- Vendor share estimates for 10 markets
- Market growth estimates for 10 markets broken down by technology type
- 2019 company of the year
Companies Mentioned
- Agilent Technologies
- Bio-Techne
- Biotage
- Bruker
- Eppendorf
- Fluidigm
- Illumina
- Merck KGaA (Life Science)
- NanoString Technologies
- Overall Total
- Oxford Instruments (FY19)
- Pacific Biosciences
- PerkinElmer
- QIAGEN
- Tecan
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Total Larger Cos.
- Total Smaller Cos
- Waters
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5owhxj
