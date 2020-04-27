Annual Growth Estimates for the Analytical Instrument and Lab Product Industry

DUBLIN, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Annual Review and Industry Forecast Issue" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The annual Analytical Instrument and Lab Product Industry Forecast and Annual Review report is a comprehensive set of market data and growth forecasts for the laboratory tools industries, based on leading market intelligence and data gathering methods.



Key Articles and Topics Included:

Major trends and developments of 2019

2019 and 2020 estimated size and growth rates for the total analytical and life science instrument and lab product market

2020 total industry estimated growth rates by region and end-market for 2020

2018-2021 annual growth estimates for 10 markets:

Chromatography

Life Science Instrumentation

Mass Spectrometry

Lab Automation

Atomic Spectroscopy

Molecular Spectroscopy

Surface Science

Materials Characterization

General Analytical Techniques

Lab Equipment

Vendor share estimates for 10 markets

Market growth estimates for 10 markets broken down by technology type

2019 company of the year

Companies Mentioned



Agilent Technologies

Bio-Techne

Biotage

Bruker

Eppendorf

Fluidigm

Illumina

Merck KGaA (Life Science)

NanoString Technologies

Overall Total

Oxford Instruments (FY19)

Pacific Biosciences

PerkinElmer

QIAGEN

Tecan

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Total Larger Cos.

Total Smaller Cos

Waters

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5owhxj

