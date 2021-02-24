Annual International 'Podfest Global' Set to Break, Then Double Existing Guinness World Record™ - Largest Attendance for a Virtual Podcasting Conference in One Week

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Podfest Expo (https://podfestglobal.online/) recently announced that it would sail past its current Guinness World Record™ of 5,003 attendees, in all probability doubling attendance this year with an expected 10,000+ registrants. Presented by libsyn, Podfest is an extended annual event that brings together an international crew of podcasters of all levels to share and enjoy content created for the global podcasting community. Conference organizers are waiving entry fees and urging people to register for the virtual event via a complimentary free pass – allowing all podcasters to get the information they need and grow their audiences. Simply use the code "ENTRY" to access the pass.

"We're extremely excited to break our Guinness attendance record, and based on early registration, we know that will happen very soon," said Chris Krimitsos, Chief Creative Officer of Podfest Expo. "But what this actually represents for us is less about bragging rights, and more about how popular and special the podcast community has become. Over the years, we've grown from a small group of driven individuals – often working from home with just basic audio mixing equipment – to a thriving global force of dedicated professionals, with full studios and support teams. Podfest represents the complete evolution of a community that creates global change through rich, entertaining content. That's really at the heart of what podcasters do: sharing important ideas and messages in memorable, entertaining ways."

Podfest Expo 2021: Podcasting Luminaries

This year's conference is broken up into easy-to-follow Conference Tracks, allowing attendees to create and tailor their daily agendas based on personal interest and experience. Conference Tracks include: Tech Tuesdays, Zero to Launch, Audience Growth, Monetization & Marketing, YouTube & Video, as well as international con. Past speakers at Podfest featured some of the brightest and most innovative members of the podcasting community.

Some notable presenters at this year's conference include:

Hanna Baba : Journalist with KALW Public Radio, The Stoop

: Journalist with KALW Public Radio, The Stoop Tony DiLorenzo : ONE Extraordinary Marriage

: ONE Extraordinary Marriage David Meltzer : Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing, The Playbook

: Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing, The Playbook Lee Uehara /AAP MicroCon: Co-Founder of AAP, Founder of NYC Podcasters Network

/AAP MicroCon: Co-Founder of AAP, Founder of NYC Podcasters Network Felix Montelara: CEO of Latin Podcast Awards, powered by Audio Dice Network

Luria Petrucci , aka Cali Lewis: Geekbeat TV, GeekBrief TV, GeekBeat LIVE

Podfest Expo 2021: Event Details and Important Dates

Podfest Summit Pre-Week – February 22-26

Podfest Virtual Global Summit 2021 – March 1-5

Where – All virtual events will take place at: https://podfestglobal.online/

"As podcasters, we're not just individuals who create content for certain dedicated fans," said Krimitsos. "We're a representative voice, creating content for whole communities of listeners – especially now, when so many people are physically disconnected because of the pandemic. Podcasters work positive change in multiple ways, like disseminating important news and stories; or helping grow a gig-economy and e-workforce, despite the pandemic; or helping educators and parents make important transitions to virtual spaces. Podcasters are virtual pioneers, and we've always freely shared what we discover with a larger community – a podcasting family that keeps growing. For this year's Podfest Global, we have over 520 speakers in five languages, representing every single continent on Earth except Antarctica – and we're even working on getting representatives from there."

For up-to-the-minute information on this year's schedule of events, go online. Or follow Podfest on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

About Podfest Expo: Where Your Voice Matters

Created by Chris Krimitsos in 2015, the Podfest Expo is an annual gathering of international podcasting talent and is the longest running, in-person conference of its type, holding a Guinness World Records™ title for the Largest Attendance for a Virtual Podcasting Conference in One Week. Members become part of a deeply connected community that is genuinely passionate about sharing individual voices and transformative messages with the world. Podfest promotes powerful audio and video mediums with engaging speakers, exciting topics, and in-depth, nuanced content that is both compelling and unforgettable. Learn more, and become part of the growing Podfest family at: www.PodfestExpo.com.

