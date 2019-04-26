Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2018 of China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Available

SHANGHAI, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (the "Company";NYSE: "CEA"; SEHK "0670"; SSE "600115") announces that the Company's annual report for the 2018 fiscal year filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 26, 2019 can be accessed via the following link:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1030475/000119312519120784/d658819d20f.htm on SEC website or http://www.ceair.com on Company's website.



A paper copy of the Company's complete audited annual report will be provided to any shareholder without charge, upon written request to Investor Relations, Secretary Office of the Board of Directors, China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited at 5/F, Block A2, Northern District, CEA Building, 36 Hongxiang 3rd Road, Minhang District, Shanghai, People's Republic of China.

Background information

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited is one of the three largest airline companies in China. The Company was established as a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China on April 14, 1995. The Company successfully offered its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") and H Shares in New York and Hong Kong, respectively, and its ADSs and H Shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Inc. and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on February 4, 1997 and February 5, 1997, respectively. The Company's A shares were listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on November 5, 1997. For further information, please visit the Company website: http://www.ceair.com .

Contact Email of Investor Relations: ir@ceair.com

