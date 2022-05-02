Annuloplasty Rings Market Size to Grow by USD 31.19 Million | Abbott Laboratories, AFFLUENT MEDICAL, BioStable Science and Engineering Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Braile Biomedica Emerge as Dominant Players | Technavio

May 02, 2022, 20:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest market analysis report titled Annuloplasty Rings Market by Application (Mitral valve repair and Tricuspid valve repair) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) is now added to Technavio's catalog. The report identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. The annuloplasty rings market potential growth difference is likely to grow by USD 31.19 million from 2021 to 2026. The development of biodegradable annuloplasty rings is notably driving the annuloplasty rings market growth, although factors such as the high cost of annuloplasty may impede the market growth.
|
Annuloplasty Rings Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.5%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 31.19 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.9
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 46%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Abbott Laboratories, AFFLUENT MEDICAL, BioStable Science and Engineering Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Braile Biomedica, Corcym Srl, CORONEO, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Genesee BioMedical Inc., Labcor, Medtentia International Ltd Oy, Medtronic Plc, Micro Interventional Devices Inc., and Valcare Medical
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Read the 134-page report with TOC on "Annuloplasty Rings Market Analysis Report by Application (Mitral valve repair and Tricuspid valve repair) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Forecasts,2022-2026":https://www.technavio.com/report/report/annuloplasty-rings-market-industry-size-analysis
Market Vendor Landscape
The annuloplasty rings market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the development of technologically advanced devices, price reductions, and expanding their presence in untapped markets to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Companies are launching innovative solutions and products for gaining an upper edge in the competitive environment. For instance, Abbott Laboratories offers products for rhythm management, electrophysiology, heart failure, vascular, structural heart, and neuromodulation. The company offers Attune Flexible Adjustable annuloplasty ring that is designed to allow dynamic movement of the annulus, while maintaining the size of the repaired valve.
Top Annuloplasty Rings Companies:
- Abbott Laboratories
- AFFLUENT MEDICAL
- BioStable Science and Engineering Inc.
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Braile Biomedica
- Corcym Srl
- CORONEO
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp.
- Genesee BioMedical Inc.
- Labcor
- Medtentia International Ltd Oy
- Medtronic Plc
- Micro Interventional Devices Inc.
- Valcare Medical
Annuloplasty Rings Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
- Mitral valve repair - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Tricuspid valve repair - size and forecast 2021-2026
The mitral valve repair application segment held the largest annuloplasty rings market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. Annuloplasty procedures are used to treat the mitral valve for the long-term preservation of LV function, demonstrating low postoperative mortality, improvement in heart failure symptoms, and improvement in ventricular size and ejection fraction. Thus, considering these factors the mitral valve repair segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.
Annuloplasty Rings Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026
46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the annuloplasty rings market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. The improved healthcare infrastructure will facilitate the annuloplasty rings market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Mitral valve repair - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Mitral valve repair - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Mitral valve repair - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Mitral valve repair - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Mitral valve repair - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Tricuspid valve repair - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Tricuspid valve repair - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Tricuspid valve repair - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Tricuspid valve repair - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Tricuspid valve repair - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 83: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Abbott Laboratories
- Exhibit 85: Abbott Laboratories - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments
- Exhibit 87: Abbott Laboratories - Key news
- Exhibit 88: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings
- Exhibit 89: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus
- 10.4 AFFLUENT MEDICAL
- Exhibit 90: AFFLUENT MEDICAL - Overview
- Exhibit 91: AFFLUENT MEDICAL - Product / Service
- Exhibit 92: AFFLUENT MEDICAL - Key news
- Exhibit 93: AFFLUENT MEDICAL - Key offerings
- 10.5 BioStable Science and Engineering Inc.
- Exhibit 94: BioStable Science and Engineering Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 95: BioStable Science and Engineering Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 96: BioStable Science and Engineering Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Boston Scientific Corp.
- Exhibit 97: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 99: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 100: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 101: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Corcym Srl
- Exhibit 102: Corcym Srl - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Corcym Srl - Product / Service
- Exhibit 104: Corcym Srl - Key offerings
- 10.8 CORONEO
- Exhibit 105: CORONEO - Overview
- Exhibit 106: CORONEO - Product / Service
- Exhibit 107: CORONEO - Key offerings
- 10.9 Edwards Lifesciences Corp.
- Exhibit 108: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 110: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 111: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Genesee BioMedical Inc.
- Exhibit 112: Genesee BioMedical Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Genesee BioMedical Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: Genesee BioMedical Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Medtronic Plc
- Exhibit 115: Medtronic Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Medtronic Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: Medtronic Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 118: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus
- 10.12 Valcare Medical
- Exhibit 120: Valcare Medical - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Valcare Medical - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Valcare Medical - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 126: Research methodology
- Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 128: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations
