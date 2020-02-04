Anode Materials for Motive Lithium-Ion Batteries, Industry Outlook to 2024: Graphite, Silicon, Metal, and Others
Feb 04, 2020, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Graphite, Silicon, Metal, and Other Anode Materials for Motive Lithium-Ion Batteries: Global Market and Emerging Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report includes:
- Outlining details of technological advances and emerging opportunities in graphite production and its applications in lithium-ion batteries (anode materials)
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Assessment of the emerging market for graphite and other lithium battery anode materials on the basis of material and technology types
- Discussion of the opportunities and challenges for graphite and similar carbon compounds, along with alternative carbon compounds (graphite replacements) in lithium batteries
Sony commercialized lithium-ion batteries in the 1990s. Today, after decades of development, lithium-ion batteries have grown into a huge industry, reaching a global output of 200 gigawatt-hour (GWh) in 2018.
The lithium-ion battery was first used mostly for consumer electronics such as laptops and mobile phones. But motive batteries, a battery type that powers a motor to drive an electric vehicle (EV), boomed in the past decade and now dominates the market.
Motive batteries took 53% of the whole lithium-ion battery market, with 106 GWh produced in 2018, compared to the output of 1.1 GWh in 2011, accounting for only 2.4% of the world's total lithium-ion battery output of 46.6 GWh. The steady growth will continue, and motive power applications will continue to be the primary driving engine to the global lithium-ion battery market.
Key Topics Covered
- Overview
- Background
- Development of Anode Materials for Motive Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Carbon Anode Materials
- Non-Carbon Anode Materials
Chapter 2 References
List of Tables
Table 1: Global Market for Anode Materials for Motive Lithium-Ion Batteries, by Type, Through 2024
Table 2: Global Market Volume for Anode Materials for Lithium-Ion Batteries, by Type, Through 2024
Table 3: Global Market Volume for Lithium-Ion Batteries Used in Electric Vehicles, by Application, Through 2024
Table 4: Global Market Volume for Automotive Batteries and Fuel Cells for Electric Passenger Vehicles, by Product Type, Through 2024
Table 5: Global Market Volume for Electric Vehicles, by Vehicle Type, Through 2024
Table 6: Global Energy Density Targets for Lithium-Ion Batteries, by Country, 2020-2030
Table 7: Global Market Shares of Anode Materials for Motive Lithium-Ion Batteries, by Type, Through 2024
Table 8: Global Market for Conventional Graphite Anode Materials for Motive Lithium-Ion Batteries, by Product Type, Through 2024
Table 9: Global Market for Silicon-Carbon Anode Materials for Motive Lithium-Ion Batteries, by Product Type, Through 2024
List of Figures
Figure 1: Global Market for Anode Materials for Lithium-Ion Batteries, by Type, 2018-2024
Figure 2: Global Market Volume for Anode Materials for Lithium-Ion Batteries, by Type, 2018-2024
Figure 3: Global Market Shares of Anode Materials for Lithium-Ion Batteries, by Type, 2018-2024
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uwk9en
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article