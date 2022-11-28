Anodic Aluminum Oxide Wafer Market Expected to Reach $576.6 Million, Globally, By 2031 at 22.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in adoption of consumer electronics devices and rise in demand for ultra-thin wafers drive the growth of the global anodic aluminum oxide wafer market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Anodic Aluminum Oxide Wafer Market By Wafer Type (6 inch, 8 inch, 12 inch, and Others), Application (Consumer Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global anodic aluminum oxide wafer industry generated $75.4 million in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $576.6 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 22.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

Surge in adoption of consumer electronics devices and rise in demand for ultra-thin wafers drive the growth of the global anodic aluminum oxide wafer market. However, rise in concerns related to complexities in manufacturing restricts the market growth. On the other hand, rise in use of wafers in the automotive industry present new opportunities in the coming years.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $75.4 million Market Size in 2031 $576.6 million CAGR 22.7 % No. of Pages in Report 173 Segments Covered Wafer Type, Application, and Region Drivers Surge in adoption of consumer electronics devices Rise in in demand for ultra-thin wafers Opportunities Increase in uses of wafers in the automotive industry Restrains Rise in concerns related to complexities in manufacturing

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global anodic aluminum oxide wafer market, as economic impact of the pandemic has been disruptive.

With governments of several nations imposing and extending lockdowns, production and manufacturing facilities across the globe have been shut down, owing to crisis and unavailability of workforce.

Considering the inputs from various industry experts belonging to the various stages of the value chain, such as OEMs, suppliers, integrators, end users, and distributors, and the financial release of various companies in the anodic aluminum oxide wafer ecosystem, it is calculated that the market has experienced a decline during 2019–2020.

Furthermore, the outbreak of the pandemic has disrupted the global supply chain, thereby creating significant gap in supply chain.

Key players operating in the anodic aluminum oxide wafer industry temporarily witnessed a slowdown, owing to lack of availability of skilled professional to develop anodic aluminum oxide wafer market solutions, which has led to decline in revenues for the financial year 2020 to 2021. However, the market recovered in 2021 and is witnessing the growth stage during the forecast period.

The 12 inch segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on water type, the 12 inch segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global anodic aluminum oxide wafer market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to large diameter of 12 inch wafer compared to other wafers, two and-a-half times as many chips can be made from each wafer. However, the 8 inch segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.2% from 2022 to 2031. Strong demand for 8 inch wafer from automotive chips & power semiconductors, power management ICs, display driver ICs, and 3D sensing components drives the market growth.

The Consumer Electronics segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the consumer electronics segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global anodic aluminum oxide wafer market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for features of smart devices. However, the pharmaceuticals segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.2% from 2022 to 2031, due to increase in demand for efficient, reliable, and cost-effective packaging technology for the healthcare industry.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global anodic aluminum oxide wafer market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. in addition, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 24.4% from 2022 to 2031. High demand for automated switching devices and power modules is expected to boost the market growth in the region. Major organizations take various initiatives to build power infrastructure with advanced technologies, which drives the growth of the anodic aluminum oxide (AAO) wafer market in the region.

Leading Market Players:

Bonnell Aluminium

Dajcor Aluminum Ltd

Monocrystal

Superior Metal Technologies LLC

InRedox LLC

Alupco

Prevost

Lorin Industries Inc.

CoorsTek Inc.

PAC-CLAD

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the anodic aluminum oxide wafer market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing anodic aluminum oxide wafer market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the anodic aluminum oxide wafer market outlook assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global anodic aluminum oxide wafer market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, anodic aluminum oxide wafer market forecast and market growth strategies.

Anodic Aluminum Oxide Wafer Market Key Segments:

By Wafer Type:

6 inch

8 inch

12 inch

Others

By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe ( Germany , Italy , France , Spain , U.K., Russia , and Rest of Europe )

( , , , , U.K., , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , India , Japan , South Korea , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East and Africa )

