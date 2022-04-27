Anodot Expands Leadership Team, Promoting Amit Levi to Chief Marketing Officer

Levi's vast expertise in marketing and product will help bolster company's global exposure

ASHBURN, VA, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anodot , the business monitoring company, today announced that Amit Levi has been promoted to the position of Chief Marketing Officer. Levi, who was appointed following four years as VP Growth and Marketing, has over 15 years of experience in the fields of marketing, product, and data. In his role as CMO, Levi will continue to spearhead Anodot's global marketing strategy, help drive company growth, and further develop Anodot's international brand.

"Throughout my career as a data expert, I dreamed of building what we've built here at Anodot," said Levi, incoming CMO of Anodot. "Giving customers the ability to autonomously monitor the two main pillars of their business – costs and revenue – helps them leapfrog ahead of competitors and grow their business effectively. I am excited to be part of such an extraordinary team and to take on new responsibilities and challenges within Anodot, especially at this pivotal moment of growth for the company."

Prior to joining Anodot, Levi served as VP of Product Management and Analytics for Yokee Music and VP of Product for CoolaData, where he gained invaluable experience leveraging data to drive bottom-line outcomes.

"Amit embodies Anodot's vision and has been essential to the company's growth over the past four years. Together, we have built a company that is powering the future of business intelligence as we know it," said David Drai, CEO and Co-Founder of Anodot. "Anodot's technology is a key driver in augmented analytics. We are delighted to have Amit as part of the executive team as we continue to provide unparalleled value for our customers – giving them real-time insights to proactively tackle critical revenue and cost-related issues."

About Anodot

Anodot is the business monitoring company that eliminates business blind spots by proactively monitoring business metrics , enabling companies to protect revenue, manage costs, and improve customer experiences. Leveraging AI and ML, Anodot's augmented analytics proactively alert companies to revenue-critical business incidents and automate their remediation in real time. The company's Cloud Costs solution provides accurate monitoring and forecasting as well as savings recommendations that cut up to 40% on annual cloud spend. Founded in 2014 by David Drai, Ira Cohen, and Shay Lang, Anodot is trusted by numerous Fortune 500 companies to help slash time to detection and resolution for revenue-critical issues by as much as 80%.

