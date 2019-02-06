Anodot Named to the 2019 CB Insights AI 100 List of Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups
Anodot honored for achievements in Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Analytics Capabilities
Feb 13, 2019, 18:06 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Anodot to the third annual AI 100 ranking, showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world.
"After being named to the AI 100 in 2018, last year's honorees raised nearly $4.5B across 45 deals with 6 going on to be valued at $1 billion or more," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "The data we compiled on this year's nominees, ranging from their customers to their patents to their CB Insights' Mosaic scores, revealed 100 AI companies that are driving transformation across a number of industries and which are taking on a variety of large societal issues ranging from disaster management to cancer diagnosis to detecting fake news. We expect these companies will see similar levels of momentum and progress in 2019 and are excited to continue to track their progress."
In addition to disrupting core sectors including healthcare, telecommunications, semiconductor, government, retail, and finance, the 2019 AI 100 companies are revamping the broader enterprise tech stack. These companies span the globe, from the US, UK, Israel, Japan, China, Germany, Sweden, and Canada, and are supported by more than 680 investors from 29 countries.
"We are honored to be recognized by the 2019 CB Insights AI 100 for Anodot's advancements in AI/ML solutions," said David Drai, CEO and Co-Founder of Anodot. "As we continue to grow globally, Anodot's autonomous analytics will consistently provide customers with real time anomaly detection and root cause analysis, instantly delivering essential alerts on business incidents every time."
Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the AI 100 from over 3,000 companies based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.
Anodot helps top enterprises all over the world leverage machine learning based anomaly detection to achieve more predictable results. By swiftly pinpointing the scope and source of problems within massive amounts of data, Anodot's patented algorithms ensure faster-time-to detection and root cause analysis that traditional BI tools and dashboards can't deliver. Headquartered in Israel and the US, Anodot gets to the root of business issues related to sales and revenue assurance, risk, compliance and operations by processing huge volumes of data in real time, reducing time to detection and resolution.
Quick facts on the 2019 AI 100:
- As of EOY 2018, these emerging private companies have cumulatively raised $9.4B across 375 deals.
- Eleven companies have reached a unicorn valuation of $1B or more.
- Over 680 unique investors from 29 different countries have backed the companies in this year's cohort.
- Over 680 US patent applications have been filed by the AI 100.
- Twenty-five previous honorees were featured on this year's list, in addition to 75 new companies.
- Eight countries are represented on the ranking, and the majority of the companies are based in the United States.
The AI 100 Companies (in alphabetical order):
4Paradigm
ABEJA
AEYE
Agari Data
AI Foundation
AI.Reverie
AiFi
Anodot
Applitools
AppZen
Area 1 Security
Arraiy
Arterys
Atomwise
Automation Anywhere
Behavox
Benson Hill Biosystems
BioCatch
Bouncex
Butterfly Network
C3
Cerebras Systems
Dataiku
DataRobot
DataVisor
DeepMap
DeepScale
DefinedCrowd
Demisto
Descartes Labs
Dremio
Drive.ai
Eigen Technologies
Element AI
Face++
Falkonry
Fortem Technologies
FullStory
Gamalon
Gauss Surgical
Gong
Graphcore
H2O.ai
Habana Labs
Horizon Robotics
Hover
HyperScience
IDx
Insitro
Iris Automation
Jask Labs
Kebotix
Landing.ai
LawGeex
LeanTaaS
mabl
Machinify
Mapillary
Medopad
Mighty AI
Mindstrong Health
Mist Systems
Momenta
Mythic
New Knowledge
Nexar
Niramai
Nuro
One Concern
Onfido
Orbital Insight
OWKIN
Paige AI
Perceptive Automata
PerimeterX
Pony.ai
PROWLER.io
Qventus
Sense
SenseTime
Shape Security
Shield AI
Sift
Signifyd
SigOpt
Skyline AI
SparkCognition
Syntiant
Tamr
Taranis
Textio
ThinCI
Trifacta
TwentyBN
UiPath
Unbabel
Vectra Networks
Viz.ai
YITU Technology
Zymergen
About CB Insights
At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.
About Anodot
Anodot's Autonomous Analytics platform leverages advanced machine learning techniques to constantly analyze and correlate every business parameter, providing real time alerts and forecasts, lowering time to detection and resolution. Our leading-edge, patented technology is trusted by clients in industries ranging from eCommerce to fintech, adtech, telco, gaming and more.
Anodot is headquartered in Silicon Valley and Israel, with sales offices worldwide. To learn more, visit us at http://www.anodot.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
