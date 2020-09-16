Anodyne Pain & Wellness Solutions announces the addition of a new suite of telehealth mental health services to complement their current medical services

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anodyne Pain & Wellness Solutions, LLC ("Anodyne") is excited to announce the addition of a new suite of Mental Health and Wellness services now being provided in its Jacksonville, FL location.

Anodyne recognizes that many people are facing new forms of stress and are seeking counseling for the first time. As a result, Anodyne has launched its new Mental Health and Wellness services, which will be offered to both existing patients and to the community at large. Anodyne will be providing these services through a HIPAA compliant telehealth platform, offering both maximum convenience and safety for patients who want to take advantage of these services.

Anodyne's mental health services will utilize experienced licensed clinical psychologists and licensed mental health professionals who specialize in the following areas of treatment:

Pain-Related Stress

Depression and Anxiety

Life Stressors

Career & Financial Issues

Injury Related Pain

Acute Pain Trauma

Anodyne will be installing this service in its Jacksonville, FL location immediately and plans to roll out this same suite of services to the rest of its clinics nationwide, as well as to its franchisee network later this year.

"Expanding our comprehensive care model to include mental health services is both personally fulfilling and groundbreaking within the Pain Management Industry. We believe that physical health and mental health are intrinsically linked and we look forward to offering these services to our patient community."

Gregg Rondinelli, Anodyne Founder and CEO

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Anodyne Pain & Wellness Solutions, LLC

Gregg Rondinelli, CEO

(844) 505-7246

[email protected]

SOURCE Anodyne Pain & Wellness Solutions, LLC.