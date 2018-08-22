Anomalix Ranks No. 1,749 on the Inc. 5000 List With Three-Year Sales Growth of 260 Percent

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today ranked Anomalix No. 1,749 on its 37th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Anomalix was also ranked No. 64 across all Information Technology companies on the list.

Anomalix is a leading provider of cyber security solutions and services. Anomalix founder and CEO Mohammed Elkhatib identified an increase in demand for its Identity and Access Management solutions that attributed to Anomalix's 260 percent growth.

Anomalix

"Cyber security is more closely aligned with business operations than ever before. The fourth industrial revolution, the emergence of sharing economies and other factors are forcing businesses to digitize and reinvent commerce models. Harnessing the power of identity has become table stakes for any organization looking to compete in today's economy. While our roots are deeply planted in Identity and Access Management, our services and solutions are continuously evolving to address the needs of the business," Elkhatib explains.

‍Anomalix expanded its Managed Security Services capabilities to encompass risk, vulnerability and penetration testing. Effective security strategies must address all threat vectors including Identities, Applications, Data, Networks and Infrastructure.

"Making the 2018 Inc. 5000 list is an impressive feat and the result of years of hard and smart work. Every day, Anomalix employees promise to innovate and deliver world-class cyber security solutions and services for our clients. This is a testament that we deliver on our promises," Elkhatib said.

About Anomalix Inc.: Anomalix is a next-generation cyber security solutions and services company. Anomalix solutions and managed security services protect and empower organizations. Anomalix clients include global Fortune 500 companies, as well as national and regional organizations across multiple industry verticals. Learn more at https://www.anomalix.com.

The 2018 Inc. 5000 represents the most inspiring companies. The aggregate revenue is $206 billion in 2017, generating 664,000 jobs over the past three years. The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent. For more information about the Inc. 5000 list, visit https://www.inc.com/inc5000/index.html.

Related Images

image1.png



image2.png



image3.png



image4.png

SOURCE Anomalix

Related Links

https://www.anomalix.com

