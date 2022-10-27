Anomaly Detection Market Size to Grow by USD 4.23 Bn, Anomaly Detection Tools Gaining Traction in BFSI to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anomaly Detection Market by Deployment (cloud and on-premise) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anomaly Detection Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: Anomaly detection tools are gaining traction in the BFSI sector, which is driving the market growth. In the BFSI sector, anomaly detection-based fraud prevention and detection solutions are more common than prescriptive and predictive analytics. These applications require a standard machine-learning model that is trained to check the incoming data, which is constantly changing. The popularity of anomaly detection software is increasing in the BFSI sector. This industry is implementing IT solutions to reduce manual dependency and increase processing efficiency. These factors will propel the anomaly detection market growth during the forecast period.

In the BFSI sector, anomaly detection-based fraud prevention and detection solutions are more common than prescriptive and predictive analytics. These applications require a standard machine-learning model that is trained to check the incoming data, which is constantly changing. The popularity of anomaly detection software is increasing in the BFSI sector. This industry is implementing IT solutions to reduce manual dependency and increase processing efficiency. These factors will propel the anomaly detection market growth during the forecast period. Market Challenge: Infrastructural requirements will challenge the growth of the anomaly detection market. Advanced infrastructure is needed to deploy anomaly detection. Access control systems require the installation of an extensive database of biometric/card scanners. Alarm systems should be integrated with sensors or manual switches, which needs robust building infrastructure. Surveillance activities generate a large volume of audio-visual data that must be stored and archived. Storage solutions should be scalable to accommodate continuous changes in the volume of surveillance data. However, the lack of robust network infrastructure in developing and underdeveloped countries reduces the availability of high bandwidth, which affects data transmission. Such factors will hamper the growth of the anomaly detection market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By deployment, the cloud segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Cloud-based solutions provide improved flexibility and scalability, quick deployment, real-time data visibility, and customization capabilities. Service providers offer these functionalities with flexible payment options. Hence, cloud-based software deployment is cost-effective and less expensive when compared to the on-premises deployment model.

By geography, North America will be the leading region with 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the anomaly detection market in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned

Accenture Plc

Anodot Ltd.

Avora

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dynatrace Inc.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Kemp Technologies Inc.

KNIME AG

Mechademy Incorp

Microsoft Corp.

Prophix Software Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

SolarWinds Corp.

SUBEX Ltd.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Wipro Ltd.

Zoho Corp.

Anomaly Detection Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.08% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Anodot Ltd., Avora, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dynatrace Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Kemp Technologies Inc., KNIME AG, Mechademy Incorp, Microsoft Corp., Prophix Software Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., SolarWinds Corp., SUBEX Ltd., TIBCO Software Inc., Wipro Ltd., and Zoho Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

