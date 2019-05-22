Anonos BigPrivacy Technology Enables Innovation By Leveraging GDPR Compliant Fair Trade Data

Gerry Rankin, Global Head of Privacy Risk Management at Anonos Presents Keynote on "Fair Trade Data for Innovation"

LUXEMBOURG, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anonos, announced today that Gerry Rankin, Anonos Global Head of Privacy Risk Management, is presenting the keynote speech on "Fair Trade Data for Innovation" at the The European Data Privacy Congress at the Halle des Poches à Fonte, Avenue du Rock'n'Roll / Avenue des Hauts Fourneaux, L-4061 ESCH-SUR-ALZETTE, Luxembourg.

On the one year anniversary of the GDPR going into effect, The European Data Privacy Congress is taking a critical look at which data protection strategies are working as we seek to enable joint development of constructive proposals for solutions designed to address the personal data processing challenges posed by the GDPR.

The keynote address delivered by Gerry Rankin will demonstrate how global companies and regulators can come together to adopt standards and technology that enable ongoing innovation that remains in compliance with new GDPR requirements by adopting a "Fair Trade Data" standard.

Fair Trade Data is data that has embedded, technically-enforced, granular privacy controls to eliminate the risk of "conflict data", i.e. liberated data for permitted use, including the following:

Transparency and accountability of data possession and processing

Ethical testing of the intended use

Management and awareness of biases within the data supply chain

Data governance for data provenance

Privacy respectful de-linking/de-Identifying/controlled re-linkability of data

GDPR Compliant Legitimate Interest Lawful Data Processing

"Technically-enforced, granular privacy controls like those embedded in Fair Trade Data enable functional separation of information value from identity to enable the discovery of trends and correlations independent from applying the insights gained to the data subjects concerned," said Gerry Rankin. "Functional separation is critical to defeating unauthorized reidentification of data subjects to enable compliant multi-use case and decentralized processing which are critical for ongoing innovation."

Anonos recently announced its unique "SaveYourData" technology which helps companies that rely on data establish a new legal basis for historic pre-GDPR data through their patented dynamic pseudonymization technology.

Anonos Revolutionary BigPrivacy Technology:

Maximizes the business value of analytics, AI and machine learning;

Delivers the highest data fidelity, accuracy, portability and context; and

Enables legal compliance with evolving data privacy laws.

