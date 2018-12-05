Anonymous Holiday Gift Ideas Under $20
AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tis' the season of giving - which means friends, families and colleagues across the country will be taking part in the fun and festive tradition of gift exchanging. Whether anonymously buying for a co-worker, distant relative, or even a best buddy - RetailMeNot has gathered the top buys for $20 or less.
Shopping and trends expert for RetailMeNot, Sara Skirboll, shares some advice on these buys. "It is important to play it safe – especially when it comes to purchasing gifts for those you don't know very well. Regardless of how casual your office, house or friend group may be; keep it simple, don't overthink it and always remember that it's the thought that counts."
Keep reading for some Secret Santa gift inspiration, and check out the RetailMeNot blog, The Real Deal, for the full list of gifts.
For the Ones That Need to Netflix and Chill
- Bath Bomb Beauty Popper: These bath bombs are a relaxing must-try and shoppers can snag these for just $7.95 at American Eagle, where they can also save up to 50% sitewide
- Calm Retreat Pamper Kit: This travel kit is perfect for someone needing some zen in their life. It comes packed with skin-care goodies that will have them feeling instantly relaxed. Shoppers can find these at Ulta for $9.99 where they can also get $3.50 off purchases of $15 or more, or use Ulta gift cards for more discounts.
- Pinch Provisions Binge-Watching Survival Guide: The ultimate gift of relaxation is just $20 for the Netflix-obsessed. Make their binge sessions complete with all the essentials, such as socks, coasters, folding forks—and a sofa yoga guide because they're not going anywhere for a while.
For the Brainiacs
- Daily Brain Games 2019 Daily Desk Calendar: Give the gift of a healthy mind with this calendar that keeps tab of the date - and challenges the brain. Shoppers can find this at Kohl's for $9.99.
- Creative Alchemy: Let them flex their creative muscles and explore mindfulness through different mantras, rituals and experiments. Shoppers can find this for $17 at ModCloth.
For the Sweet Tooth
- Holiday Cocoa Mix Gift Pack: Savor the flavor of the holidays with gingerbread, peppermint and dark chocolate flavored hot cocoa. A go-to gift for the sweet tooth in the group for just $9.99 from World Market.
- Rosé All Day Bears: These bears are infused with real rosé wine and shoppers can find a large box for just $20 from Sugarfina. Cheers to that!
For the Party Animals
- Rock Solo Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone and Speaker: It's show-time! Make them the life of the party on-the-go with this set for $19.99 at Barnes & Noble. -
- Gilded Monogram DOF Glass: Personalization always adds an extra special touch to any gift. Make a mark with a fancy glass featuring their initial from Anthropologie for just $16.
