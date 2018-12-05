Anonymous Holiday Gift Ideas Under $20

Shopping and trends expert for RetailMeNot, Sara Skirboll , shares some advice on these buys. "It is important to play it safe – especially when it comes to purchasing gifts for those you don't know very well. Regardless of how casual your office, house or friend group may be; keep it simple, don't overthink it and always remember that it's the thought that counts."

Keep reading for some Secret Santa gift inspiration, and check out the RetailMeNot blog, The Real Deal, for the full list of gifts.

For the Ones That Need to Netflix and Chill

For the Brainiacs

Daily Brain Games 2019 Daily Desk Calendar: Give the gift of a healthy mind with this calendar that keeps tab of the date - and challenges the brain. Shoppers can find this at Kohl's for $9.99 .

2019 Daily Desk Calendar: Give the gift of a healthy mind with this calendar that keeps tab of the date - and challenges the brain. Shoppers can find this at Kohl's for . Creative Alchemy: Let them flex their creative muscles and explore mindfulness through different mantras, rituals and experiments. Shoppers can find this for $17 at ModCloth.

For the Sweet Tooth

Holiday Cocoa Mix Gift Pack: Savor the flavor of the holidays with gingerbread, peppermint and dark chocolate flavored hot cocoa. A go-to gift for the sweet tooth in the group for just $9.99 from World Market.

from World Market. Rosé All Day Bears: These bears are infused with real rosé wine and shoppers can find a large box for just $20 from Sugarfina. Cheers to that!

For the Party Animals

Rock Solo Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone and Speaker: It's show-time! Make them the life of the party on-the-go with this set for $19 .99 at Barnes & Noble. -

.99 at Barnes & Noble. - Gilded Monogram DOF Glass: Personalization always adds an extra special touch to any gift. Make a mark with a fancy glass featuring their initial from Anthropologie for just $16 .

About RetailMeNot, Inc.

RetailMeNot, Inc. (https://www.retailmenot.com/corp/) is a leading savings destination connecting consumers with retailers, restaurants and brands, both online and in-store. The company enables consumers across the globe to find hundreds of thousands of offers to save money while they shop or dine out. RetailMeNot, Inc. estimates that $4.8 billion in retailer sales were attributable to consumer transactions from paid digital offers in its marketplace in 2017, more than $560 million of which were attributable to its in-store solution. The RetailMeNot, Inc. portfolio of websites and mobile applications includes RetailMeNot.com in the United States; RetailMeNot.ca in Canada; VoucherCodes.co.uk in the United Kingdom; ma-reduc.com and Poulpeo.com in France; and GiftCardZen.com and Deals2Buy.com in North America. As wholly owned subsidiaries of Harland Clarke Holdings, RetailMeNot and Valassis, a leader in intelligent media delivery, are partnering to connect retailers and consumers through meaningful digital, mobile and print promotions both online and in store.

Media Contact:

Hillary White

RetailMeNot

hwhite@rmn.com

(832) 278-5615



SOURCE RetailMeNot