Anoop Singh Named Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Mindbody

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody, the leading experience technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced the hiring of Anoop Singh as Vice President of Strategic Initiatives.

Singh joins Mindbody from Vista Consulting Group (VCG), part of the value creation team at Vista Equity Partners (Vista). Vista is a leading global investment firm specializing in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled companies. During his time at Vista, Anoop worked with several portfolio companies, including Mindbody, providing partnership and plans to help accelerate growth. For Mindbody, Singh's strategic plan helped steer the wellness technology platform toward reliable and consistent growth, while navigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the wellness industry.

"We developed a close relationship with Anoop as part of his role at Vista, collaborating with management teams, including ours, to help drive results," said Brett White, Chief Financial Officer at Mindbody. "It was because of the effectiveness of his efforts that we decided to create this new, highly critical position whose mandate crosses the entire company and will be involved in the planning and oversight of our most strategic initiatives."

"While at Vista, I had the good fortune of getting to know the Mindbody team very well," Singh said. "Mindbody is a leader in its field, has outstanding leadership, and dares to be bold, ensuring the company is well positioned to continue transforming the wellness space. I'm excited to join Mindbody and to help the organization achieve its ambitions."

Earlier in his career Singh led large-scale strategy and transformation projects at The Boston Consulting Group. This work included new market entry, growth strategy, post-merger integration, divestitures, and business unit stand-ups.

He has an MBA from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business and a Bachelor of Science degree from Duke University. He lives in Seattle with his wife and their dog.

