Another Broken Egg Cafe® Now Open In Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Another Broken Egg Cafe held its grand opening in Bossier City yesterday, following a Friends and Family Weekend fundraiser that collected guest donations for charity while showcasing their popular southern-inspired menu in a new, contemporary restaurant setting.

Over $3,200 was raised for local charity partners Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission and Every Warrior — which will give hundreds of meals for the homeless and financial support to the military community — as guests donated while sampling the signature, award-winning menu.

Located at 3107 Airline Drive, Suite 300 the cafe and owned by Lacy Galligan and Ray Pynes, Another Broken Egg Cafe in Bossier City will soon feature a full bar and signature hand-crafted cocktails to complement the daytime cafe's southern breakfast, lunch and brunch menu.

Online ordering and catering are available; visit www.anotherbrokenegg.com.

"We're grateful to our generous community for supporting our amazing charity partners," said Galligan. "And after the challenging year our national restaurant industry has had, we're thrilled with the growth and popularity we're experiencing with this concept," said Galligan.

The local owners opened their first location in Shreveport in 2010.

About Another Broken Egg Cafe®

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. Another Broken Egg Cafe® is one of the fastest-growing daytime-only franchised concepts in the country, with more than 70 locations in 13 states and dozens more in development. With over 24-years' experience in the daytime cafe category, the company was honored by FSR magazine as its Breakout Franchise Brand of the Year for 2020, one of the most challenging years ever for the restaurant industry. In 2019 FSR magazine ranked Another Broken Egg Cafe among its 10 Best Full-Serve Restaurant Franchise Deals. The brand is well-positioned for expanded growth in 2021 with a new prototype, re-engineered menu and bar of the future initiatives designed to drive incremental sales and profits for the individual cafes. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit https://anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com

