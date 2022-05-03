Another Broken Egg Cafe® Opening Soon in Guntersville, Ala.

All Guests Can Enjoy a Free Meal While Supporting Local Charities During the Award-Winning Restaurant's Friends and Family Weekend

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Another Broken Egg Cafe is expanding on May 9 to Guntersville, Alabama, by opening its ninth location in the state. In addition to being the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails, the award-winning cafe is one of the fastest-growing, national breakfast and brunch concepts.

Another Broken Egg Cafe has a full bar. Southern Inspired Upscale Brunch.

Prior to its official opening, the new cafe will host a "Friends & Family" day on Saturday, May 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to support the local charity The Child Advocacy Center of Marshall County. This event will provide guests a preview of the new restaurant before the grand opening on Monday, May 9.

Patrons with reservations for "Friends & Family" weekend will receive a complimentary meal and are encouraged to donate to the featured charity.

Another Broken Egg Cafe hosts "Friends and Family" weekend events as part of its commitment to community involvement. Not only do guests of the event get to try the cafe offerings before its grand opening, but they get the opportunity to make a meaningful impact. To learn more about this event and cafe, please visit https://bit.ly/3uwLSUq.

The Guntersville Cafe will be owned and operated by Lori and Herbert Buckner. With locations spread across Alabama, this new cafe will bring the same fresh and exciting menu items to Guntersville. Opening in this popular town was an easy decision for the brand, which features Southern-inspired menu items.

The brand is one of the fastest-growing, franchised breakfast and brunch concepts in the nation — and the only franchised brand in the daytime cafe segment with a full bar producing signature, hand-crafted cocktails.

Another Broken Egg Cafe offers a Southern-inspired menu, featuring traditional options like Lemon Blueberry Goat Cheese Pancakes, Crab Cake Benedict, and Shrimp 'N Grits; a seasonal menu which currently features items such as the Louisiana Creole Benedict and Bloody Molly; as well as an abundance of signature cocktails, including the Spiked Spiced Rum Cold Brew, Pomegranate Mule, and ABE Famous Infused Mary™.

The new restaurant is located at 2469 Paddlewheel Drive, Guntersville, AL 35976 and will be open daily 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting Monday, May 9.

About Another Broken Egg Cafe ®

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. Another Broken Egg Cafe® is one of the fastest-growing, daytime-only franchised concepts in the country, with more than 80 locations in 15 states and dozens more in development. With over 26-years' experience in the daytime cafe category, the company was honored by FSR magazine as its Breakout Franchise Brand of the Year for 2020, one of the most challenging years ever for the restaurant industry. The brand is well-positioned for expanded growth in 2022 with a new prototype, re-engineered menu and bar of the future initiatives designed to drive incremental sales and profits for the individual cafes. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit https://anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com.

Media Contact:

Jan Barnett, Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC

[email protected] ❘ 720.280.6743

SOURCE Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC