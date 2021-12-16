Another Broken Egg Cafe® Opening Soon in Port Orange, Florida

PORT ORANGE, Fla., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Another Broken Egg Cafe is expanding on December 20, 2021 to Port Orange, Fla. by opening its seventh location in the state. In addition to being the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails, the award-winning cafe is one of the fastest-growing, national breakfast and brunch concepts.

Prior to its official opening, the new cafe will host a "Friends & Family" weekend on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 8 a.m. - noon, and Saturday, December 18, 2021, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to support the local charity the Boys & Girls Clubs Daytona Beach Club. This event will provide guests a preview of the new restaurant before the grand opening on December 20, 2021.

Patrons with reservations for "Friends & Family" weekend will receive a complimentary meal and are encouraged to donate to the featured charity.

Another Broken Egg Cafe hosts "Friends and Family" weekend events as part of its commitment to community involvement. Not only do guests of the event get to try the cafe offerings before its grand opening, but they get the opportunity to make a meaningful impact. To learn more about this event and cafe please visit https://bit.ly/3rUEUYF.

The Port Orange cafe will be owned and operated by Another Broken Egg Cafe Franchising, LLC. With locations spreading across Florida, this new cafe will bring the same fresh and exciting menu items to Port Orange. Opening in this popular town was an easy decision for the brand due to the limited upscale brunch options, and a menu featuring unique southern-inspired menu items.

The brand is one of the fastest-growing, franchised breakfast and brunch concepts in the nation and only franchised brand in the daytime cafe segment with a full bar producing signature, hand-crafted cocktails.

Another Broken Egg Cafe offers a Southern-inspired menu featuring traditional menu options like Lemon Blueberry Goat Cheese Pancakes, Crab Cake Benedict, and Shrimp N' Grits; a seasonal menu which currently features items such as the Guava Jam French Toast and Brunch Blueberry Margarita; as well as an abundance of signature cocktails including Spike Cold Brews, the Pomegranate Mule, and ABE Famous Infused Mary™.

The new restaurant is located at 5527 South Williamson Boulevard, Unit 805 and will be open daily 7:00AM - 2:00PM starting December 20, 2021.

About Another Broken Egg Cafe®

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. Another Broken Egg Cafe® is one of the fastest-growing daytime-only franchised concepts in the country, with more than 75 locations in 15 states and dozens more in development. With over 25-years' experience in the daytime cafe category, the company was honored in July 2021 by Franchise Business Review as one of its 30 Top Food Franchises to Own based on the survey feedback of existing franchisees. FSR magazine named Another Broken Egg Cafe its Breakout Franchise Brand of the Year for 2020, and FSR Magazine ranked Another Broken Egg Cafe among its 10 Best Full-Serve Restaurant Franchise Deals for 2019. The brand is well-positioned for expanded growth with a new prototype, re-engineered menu and bar of the future initiatives designed to drive incremental sales and profits for the individual cafes. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit https://anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com

Media Contact:

Jan Barnett, Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC.

[email protected] ❘ 720.280.6743

SOURCE Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC.