Another Crockpot Pressure Cooker Lawsuit Filed in Florida State Court by Johnson // Becker, PLLC

ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm represents over 270 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.

According to the Complaint, Ms. Spillman's Crock-Pot Express Multicooker exploded while under pressure on August 12, 2018. The incident caused Ms. Spillman to suffer from serious bodily injuries, including 2nd degree burns to her chest, face, neck and upper extremities.

Ms. Spillman alleges in her Complaint that Sunbeam Products misleads consumers about the "safety measures" that claim to keep consumers safe while cooking with the Crock-Pot Express Multicooker. Specifically, according to the Crock-Pot Express Multicooker owner's manual, Sunbeam claims that the pressure cooker will not pressurize if "the Lid is not shut correctly and has not sealed". However, Ms. Spillman alleges that she was able to open the lid while the unit was under pressure, and that these pressure cookers contain defects which pose a serious safety risk to consumers like her. Additionally, Crockpot recalled more than 900,000 of its pressure cookers after receiving 99 reports of injuries similar to Ms. Spillman's.

This suit is filed by Michael K. Johnson, Lisa A. Gorshe, Kenneth W. Pearson and Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Michael K. Johnson is a founding partner of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Michael, Ken and Adam exclusively handle injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

To learn more about Johnson // Becker's product liability cases, or to arrange a free, no obligation review of your potential crockpot lawsuit, please visit Johnson // Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/pressure-cooker-lawsuit/, or contact Johnson // Becker directly at (800) 279-6386.

SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC