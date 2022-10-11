Another Hit! Paragon Products Announces National Rollout of Yummy Can Potatoes

HONG KONG, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just a few months after Paragon Products' Yummy Can Bacon,™ hit store shelves, a second product in the line has already entered the national rollout phase. Known as Yummy Can Potatoes,™ the innovative microwave potato cooker will soon be joining its bacon-making companion at major retailers across the country, Paragon's executive team announced today.

Yummy Can Potatoes

"We always had a vision for a complete line of Yummy Can products, but we never imagined it would happen this fast," said Jordan Pine, Paragon's creative director and co-founder. "We've seen strong consumer demand at every phase."

Distributed in partnership with BulbHead Inc., a leader in the 'As Seen on TV' industry for more than 35 years, Yummy Can products come in iconic colors and shapes that resemble that of a can. They also feature a patent-pending valve that delivers counterintuitive cooking results, such as tender and fluffy baked potatoes right from the microwave.

Paragon's recent success with the Yummy Can line is just the latest chapter in its 11-year history of success. Other well-known hits include the Bell+Howell TacLight™ flashlight and TacLantern™, RoboTwist™ electric jar opener and Boom Touch™ portable speaker. Another microwave cooker, the Egg Pod,™ also recently completed its third summer as a nationally ranked 'As Seen on TV' winning campaign.

"So far, every item that has come out of our state-of-the-art product development lab has been a winner," said Paragon co-founder Bill Quarless, who leads the engineering and manufacturing teams. "We're excited about what that means for the new Yummy Can cookers we're currently working on."

ABOUT PARAGON

Paragon Products Ltd. (paragonproducts.com) is a Hong Kong-based firm that specializes in creating hit products and winning commercials for the 'As Seen on TV' industry. Founded in 2010 by two US military veterans with deep industry expertise, Paragon has become the No.1 product feeder to the companies that supply the top national retailers. The company identifies and develops its own items, creates and market tests its own commercials, and then mass produces and supplies these products for its partners.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Paragon Products