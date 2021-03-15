Another NuWave Pressure Cooker Lawsuit Filed in Illinois by Johnson // Becker, PLLC

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm represents over 300 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.

Johnson // Becker filed this Complaint on behalf of Ms. Jeanna Goots, a resident of North Carolina, alleging that NuWave, LLC., the manufacturer of the Nutri-Pot pressure cooker, misrepresented the safety of its pressure cookers.

Ms. Goots' pressure cooker exploded while under pressure on February 26, 2019. As a result of the explosion, Ms. Goots sustained severe thermal burn injuries. According to the Complaint, the Nutri-Pot is marketed as having a "Sure-Lock Safety System" which is supposed to prevent the unit from both building pressure if the lid is not closed properly, as well as the lid from being removed until all the pressure is released. However, Ms. Goots alleges that the Nutri-Pot pressure cookers contain defects which allow unsuspecting consumers to remove the lid while the cooker is still under pressure causing the scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit.

This suit is filed by Michael K. Johnson, Kenneth W. Pearson and Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC in connection with Tomasik, Kotain & Kasserman, LLC.

Michael K. Johnson is a founding partner of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Michael, Ken and Adam exclusively handle injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

