Another PlaySugarHouse.com Player Hits Mega Jackpot

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's happened again at PlaySugarHouse.com! Just 10 days after a woman took home the sites largest progressive Mega Jackpot game for $295,384, today another player hit Divine Fortune's Mega Jackpot.

The Toms River man was playing in his workplace's parking lot before heading in to start his shift this morning. Tom, a 38 year-old, who asked we only use his first name, said he was "stunned" when he hit for $92,554 on a $3 bet.

"My mouth dropped open and I didn't even know what to do," said the restaurant and bar manager. "So I called out, turned the car around and went home and woke up my husband. He thought he was dreaming. It took a few minutes to sink in that this was really happening."

Tom said this couldn't have come at a better time as he was at his lowest point financially and the bills were piling up. He'd just gotten paid and decided to take a small amount to try his luck.

"It's been a rough winter, the restaurant has been slow and I was really worried. This is life changing. I already feel the stress lifting knowing I can pay my bills. I'm even going to have enough to finally go on vacation."

This is the tenth time Divine Fortune, a video slot game set in the days of ancient Greece, has hit Mega Jackpots for PlaySugarHouse.com players since SugarHouse Online Sportsbook & Casino entered the iGaming market in NJ in September 2016. Altogether PlaySugarHouse.com has paid out nearly $1,400,000 in mega jackpots on this game alone.

Divine Fortune was only introduced online in NJ in 2017, but is responsible for more mega jackpot payouts than any other progressive slot in the state. The game has paid out well over $3 million to lucky New Jersey online players to date. Most of these jackpots were hit by the winners on their mobile devices.

Divine Fortune is a 5-reel, 3-row, 20-line (fixed) video slot game with 3 different jackpots including the progressive Mega Jackpot. It's one of the more than 500 casino games and live dealer table games that players on PlaySugarHouse.com can choose from that include slots, blackjack, roulette, video poker, and of course sports betting in the popular sportsbook. In August, New Jersey's online casino innovator introduced its world-class sportsbook to the Garden State's residents and visitors. The SugarHouse Online Sportsbook & Casino features a wide variety of bets, competitive odds and a ground-breaking loyalty program that seamlessly merges casino games with sports betting.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive (RSI) was founded by pioneers in the internet gaming industry with decades of collective experience in developing, supplying and operating online gaming sites. The Chicago-based business launched its first casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com in NJ, in September 2016 and, in August 2018, it added an integrated sportsbook. Rush Street Interactive is also the service provider of the sportsbooks at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh and SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia. Additionally, RSI was the first U.S. gaming company to launch a regulated online sportsbook in Latin America. Rush Street Interactive is also the developer and operator of a leading social gaming platform that is currently deployed at Rush Street-affiliated casinos (Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia, Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Illinois and Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady, New York), as well as selected third party partners.

For more information, visit https://rushstreetgaming.com/interactive . SugarHouse Online Sportsbook & Casino website: www.playsugarhouse.com



SOURCE Rush Street Interactive

Related Links

https://rushstreetgaming.com

