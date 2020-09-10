Another Veteran Advisor Finds Alignment of Values Along With Independence and Community in Thrivent Advisor Network

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrivent Advisor Network, the platform for independent purpose-driven advisors looking to deliver fiduciary advice as members of a community with shared values, is proud to announce that Louis C. Ciliberti & Associates is the latest firm to join the network. The 10-person firm is led by founder and namesake Louis C. Ciliberti and manages more than $200 million in assets for a clientele primarily consisting of business owners and C-suite executives.

"We're extremely happy to have Louis Ciliberti and his team joining our network," said Luke Winskowski, Head of Thrivent Advisors Network at Thrivent. "It's a testament to our network and platform to have a top advisory team like Louis's choosing us as their partner."

"Louis is truly committed to his clients and to helping other advisors," Winskowski continued. "He has a depth of experience with complex estate cases and will be a resource for the other advisors in our community."

Joining the industry in 1986, Louis Ciliberti has more than 34 years experience as a financial advisor and has earned the Certified Financial Planner® (CFP®), Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU®) and Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®) designations. His veteran team also includes George Crowley, APMA® with 26 years of experience and Jeffrey Seitz CFP®, CIMA®, CRPS® (22 years).

"Although we looked at starting our own RIA, it quickly became apparent that joining the Thrivent Advisor Network offered a much better business model that would allow us to spend more time serving our clients," explained Louis Ciliberti. "We live by the mantra: 'Success is a well-served client.' We believe that so strongly that we trademarked it. I could tell right away that the people at Thrivent Advisor Network shared our same values. We feel we've found the right business partner who will help us do an even better job for our clients."

As a member of Thrivent Advisor Network, Louis C. Ciliberti & Associates will have access to the platform's operational support, innovative business models and premium offerings created to allow advisors to strengthen client relationships and accelerate multi-generational growth. In addition to compliance, financing and platform services, advisors joining Thrivent Advisor Network from wirehouses and broker-dealers can also take advantage of Thrivent's business development and lead generation programs, including specialized counseling from "growth coaches" for entrepreneurs with aggressive expansion plans.

Thrivent Advisor Network gives advisors the freedom to build the kinds of relationships where they and their clients are allowed to fully express their values—whether relating to faith, community, or mission—in the context of investment management and financial planning. In addition, Thrivent Advisor Network is attracting experienced, values-driven advisors from throughout the industry.

"Just like my clients who own businesses, I want to build something that delivers quality service, maintains solid and respectful client relationships and ultimately has sustainable growth," Ciliberti said in conclusion. "Partnering with Thrivent Advisor Network will help us reach that goal."

