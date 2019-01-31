Another Year of Excellent Performance Ratings for Local Nursing Home

EASTON, Pa., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gardens at Easton, a nursing home in Easton, Pennsylvania, recently underwent its rigorous annual survey from the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DPH). Showing notable consistency over the past six years. This year, the results were no different, The Gardens at Easton received zero significant deficiencies and earned a 5 out of 5-star health inspection rating.

According to Medicare.gov, the official U.S. government site for Medicare, The Gardens at Easton has an overall rating of 5 stars, signifying that the center is "much above average."

Overall star rating and a long history of strong state surveys are among top indicators of excellence for nursing homes and an indicator of compliance with nursing care standards. These complex yearly inspections are unannounced and take place over several days at the facility in order to thoroughly assess a wide range of facility practices and standards of care. Facilities are evaluated for quality, safety, administration effectiveness, cleanliness, nursing care, activity programs, protection of resident rights, and food services.

A patient, William Allen, recently shared his experience at The Gardens at Easton. "Therapy is more than just therapy – they get involved…the staﬀ here genuinely care." Another patient, Bob Cronce, shared, "The staﬀ are all nice, they listen to my problems. I even met my girlfriend here!"

"Our star rating reflects the dedication and commitment of our staff to providing high quality care and services to our residents on a daily basis," said Ryan Wismer, Administrator at The Gardens at Easton."

Rebecca Frey, Director of Nursing, shared, "We have a proven record of successfully combining a high level of care with genuine compassion – we put our residents first."

For more information about The Gardens at Easton or to schedule a tour, visit GardensEaston.com.

About The Gardens at Easton

The Gardens at Easton is a 181-bed nursing home in Easton, Pennsylvania conveniently near Easton Hospital and Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg. The center offers short-term rehabilitation and long-term care, and resident amenities, including an arcade, spiritual room, music room, patient-operated store and outdoor gardens.

