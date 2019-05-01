Anova Launches New Precision® Cooker Designed Specifically for Professional Chefs

"While there have been several new advances in the consumer sous vide space, there has been limited to no innovation in the professional sous vide space, leaving professional chefs with a handful of expensive, subpar options for a technique that is considered required for any top chef or Michelin Star restaurant," said Stephen Svajian, CEO and Co-Founder of Anova. "With the Anova Precision Cooker Pro we are reinventing the sous vide device for today's professional kitchen. The Anova Precision Cooker Pro combines maximum power, 10,000 hours of continuous cooking, Anova Precision® and the highest quality materials, offering professional chefs a sous vide device that meets all their needs."

The Anova Precision Cooker Pro is constructed from Teflon coated aluminum and stainless steel for maximum durability and has been thoroughly drop tested to withstand the rigors of a professional kitchen. It is also water and splash resistant with an IPX-7 rating and is backed with an industry-leading 2-year warranty.

Similar to other Anova products, the Anova Precision Cooker Pro, can be attached to a variety of cooking containers used in professional kitchens, with the detachable and adjustable clamp. The Anova Precision Cooker Pro also features Wi-Fi connectivity, which will be supported in the new Anova Culinary app launching Summer 2019.

About Anova

Founded in 2013, Anova helped transform the kitchen appliance market with the launch of the first commercially available and affordable sous vide immersion circulator. Today with more than 60 million cooks with its family of Anova Precision® products, Anova is the world's leading provider of smart kitchen appliances. Headquartered in San Francisco, Anova is changing the way people cook through its hardware devices and software platform, enabling professional chefs and home cooks to easily create perfectly cooked meals every day. For more news and information on Anova and its products, please visit anovaculinary.com .

