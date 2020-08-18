Anova Launches The First Combination Convection-Steam Oven With Pro-Level Features For The Home Cook

"Since Anova's inception, our mission has been to make it simple to cook like a pro by taking pro-level tools and techniques and making them affordable and easy to use through great design and connectivity," said CEO and Co-Founder of Anova, Stephen Svajian. "Sous vide devices used to be only accessible to pros, but we changed that and now, millions have discovered the power of sous vide and joined our community of #anovafoodnerds. We believe that the Anova Precision Oven will do the same thing for steam cooking and change the way the world cooks."

The Anova Precision® Oven lets you control temperature and humidity, through its dedicated steam boiler. Cooking with added steam prevents the water content of foods from evaporating away, making sure flavor and nutrients stay put. The oven's innovative 'Sous Vide mode' gives cooks the perfect results they've come to expect from Anova, but without the bag or the water bath. And, with app-enabled multi-stage cooking, every dish gets the perfect treatment: from airy, crusty breads, to vibrant vegetables, or the perfectly cooked roasted chicken with crispy skin, all in one device. Other product features and key attributes include:

Three different types of temperature sensors to ensure precision temperature

An attachable food probe to monitor foods' core temperature

True steam injection for baking artisan bread at home

More than 24 hours of continuous steam cooking from a single water tank, and easy refilling, even during cooking

Connected, multi-stage cooking and guided recipes within the Anova Precision® Oven app

Oven controls available right from the handle in a sleek, integrated display

"The next frontier for us was always combi ovens because we knew it was a tool with features coveted by pros to get the precise temperature and steam to cook food to perfection every single time," said Svajian. "Traditional home ovens are notoriously imprecise and can fluctuate up to 60 degrees Fahrenheit while trying to hold a temperature. Getting consistent results was elusive for the home cook, not because of lack of talent but because of lack of access to pro-level tools."

"Combi ovens aren't a realistic option for the average person because they typically cost thousands of dollars and aren't designed to fit into a home kitchen," continued Svajian. "We knew that there was a better way. And after four years of challenging ourselves to develop an oven so precise and advanced that it deserved the Anova name, we created the Anova Precision Oven."

ABOUT ANOVA

Founded in 2013, Anova helped transform the smart kitchen appliance market with the launch of the first commercially available and affordable sous vide immersion circulator. Today with its family of Anova Precision® products, Anova is the world's leading provider of smart kitchen appliances with over 100 million cooks started. Headquartered in San Francisco, Anova is changing the way people cook through its hardware devices and software platform, enabling home cooks to easily create perfectly cooked meals every day. For more news and information on Anova and its products, please visit anovaculinary.com .

