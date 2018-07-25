Anpac Bio Increases Global Ranking by Setting Industry-High Liquid Biopsy Patent Milestones: 101 Issued and Over 200 Filed Worldwide

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Chris Yu, Chief Executive Officer of international life sciences corporation, Anpac Bio-Medical Science Company (Anpac Bio), announced today the organization has surpassed two significant, biotechnology industry milestones: earning 101 patents issued; and filing over 200 patents in 20 countries worldwide.

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Company has achieved new global biotechnology industry rankings by earning 101 issued patents and filing over 200 patent applications in 20 countries worldwide. All patents related to Anpac Bio’s proprietary, “Cancer Differentiation Analysis” (CDA) liquid biopsy technology, achieving these milestones has resulted in Anpac Bio’s new global ranking of 4th in patent filings - and 8th in patents issued - of all public medical device and diagnostics companies worldwide.

Anpac Bio's proprietary CDA technology effectively reinvents early cancer screening and detection. Comprehensive research validity data from over 100,000 CDA cases processed to date, demonstrate CDA diagnostics consistently detects 26+ different cancers (usually identifying the disease at the earliest stages) with sensitivity and specificity rates of 75%-90% -- from a single, standard blood test. And it does so without any harmful side effects in patients; generating far fewer "false positives"; at a cost, substantially lower than traditional testing (such as imaging); and generating results within minutes of sample submission.

Pioneering liquid biopsy research (launching CDA-related studies in 2008; the company in 2010), and the only multi-cancer, liquid biopsy provider fully-commercialized and earning disease screening revenue worldwide, Anpac Bio is responsible for such award-winning and disruptive innovations as: multi-cancer screenings in a single test; multi-level/multi-parameter screening of standard blood samples; and mass, low-cost, but highly-accurate, testing without resulting patient side effects; among others.

States Dr. Yu (a prolific inventor and entrepreneur with over 300 patents earned personally during his career): "Our Anpac Bio team is very proud to have exceeded the outstanding industry and corporate milestone of earning over 100 patents worldwide. The fact that our patent applications are continually judged by industry experts, and have subsequently earned over 100 issued patents, is an excellent indication that our CDA liquid biopsy technology is truly novel and game-changing. Earning over 100 patents also demonstrates heightened trust and confidence among the issuing organizations that our CDA medical devices and screening technology is consistently effective. And as we expand the number of cancers and other diseases our technology successfully screens, we look forward to earning many more patents in the months and years to come!"

