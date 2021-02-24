Anritsu, in Collaboration with Qualcomm, Verifies Industry-first EPS-FB (Evolved Packet System Fallback) Test for 5G New Radio

ALLEN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anritsu Corporation is pleased to announce that the first EPS-FB Protocol Conformance test for 5G NR has been verified on the ME7834NR 5G NR Mobile Device Test Platform powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X60 5G Modem-RF System.

EPS Fallback is a mobility trigger for improving voice Key Performance Indicator (KPI), which enables 5G phones to use Next Generation Core (NGC) with New Radio for all data traffic, while allowing phones to switch to Long Term Evolution (LTE) Evolved Packet Core (EPC) for voice calls. Now, devices without full support of Voice over New Radio (VoNR) capability can use Standalone mode (SA) NR networks, and network operators can deploy NGC without full support of voice services.

The conformance tests are defined by 3GPP in TS 38.523-1 and have been submitted by Anritsu to 3GPP Radio Access Network Working Group 5 (RAN WG5). These tests will also be submitted to Global Certification Forum (GCF) Certification Agreement Group (CAG), and PCS Type Certification Review Board (PTCRB) PTCRB Validation group (PVG) for approval in the upcoming meetings.

The ME7834NR 5G Mobile Device Test Platform is registered with both the GCF and PTCRB as Test Platform (TP) 251.

The ME7834NR is a test platform for 3GPP-based Protocol Conformance Test (PCT) and Carrier Acceptance Testing (CAT) of mobile devices incorporating Multiple Radio Access Technologies (RAT). It supports 5G NR in both Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA) mode, in addition to LTE, LTE-Advanced (LTE-A), LTE-A Pro, and W-CDMA. When combined with Anritsu's new OTA chamber MA8171A and RF converters, the ME7834NR covers the sub-6 GHz and millimeter wave (mmWave) 5G frequency bands.

About Anritsu

Anritsu is a provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions. Anritsu engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications, as well as multidimensional service assurance solutions for network monitoring and optimization. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for emerging and legacy wireline and wireless technologies used in commercial, private, military/aerospace, government, and other markets.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

