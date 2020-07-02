Anritsu Introduces Extended-K™ 43.5 GHz Connector Family

MORGAN HILL, Calif., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anritsu Company introduces the Extended-K™ family of connectors with mode-free and traceable performance up to 43.5 GHz. The new Extended-K family provides price and performance benefits, along with guaranteed electrical specifications, high reliability, and environmental robustness in numerous high-frequency applications, including 5G backhaul, aerospace/defense satellites, and millimeter wave (mmWave) body scanner designs. For designs and configuration that do not require frequency coverage beyond 43.5 GHz, the new flexible Extended-K connectors can serve as an alternative to retooling a test set for 2.4 mm connectors.

Performance of all Extended-K connectors is traceable to a national metrology institute. Its mode-free performance to 43.5 GHz eliminates the possibility of incorrect measurement data at a resonance point. The connectors provide true parameter performance in the proposed frequency band with a 99% level of confidence. Rated to MIL-PRF-39012 and MIL-STD-202F, the Extended-K connectors maintain their high reliability and robustness in harsh environments.

Fully operational from DC to 43.5 GHz, the Extended-K connectors remove needless costs associated with migrating from 2.92 mm to more expensive high-frequency connectors when operation past 43.5 GHz is not warranted. These new connectors can be used in a variety of applications, from component connectors to PCBs and test equipment.

