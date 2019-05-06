Anritsu MT8862A First to Support IEEE802.11ac OTA Tests in Accordance with CTIA/WFA CWG Test Plan V. 2.1

ALLEN, Texas, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anritsu Company announces that its Wireless Connectivity Test Set MT8862A is the industry's first WLAN measurement solution to support IEEE802.11ac OTA (Over the Air) tests in accordance with CTIA/WFA CWG Test Plan Version 2.1 released in April. With the new support, the MT8862A offers chipset and device manufacturers a comprehensive test tool that can efficiently and accurately verify WLAN products used in IoT applications are compliant with the most recent standards.

CTIA/WFA CWG Test Plan Version 2.1 is a typical test specification and procedure for evaluating WLAN performance using OTA measurements. The standard test procedure is used in North America and is also referenced by other regional test bodies. It is expected to become the de facto standard for the increasingly popular IEEE802.11ac specification.

CTIA/WFA CWG Test Plan Version 2.1 stipulates the performance evaluation at various data rates OTA or in an OTA environment. With a patent-pending technology for data rate control, the MT8862A allows engineers to easily perform RF TRx measurements at any data rate via a user-friendly GUI. It addresses the market need for an efficient solution to provide stable performance evaluations of IEEE802.11ac equipment under test (EUT), simplifying what had been a previously tedious and difficult verification process. In addition, OTA test efficiency is improved because the connection is maintained even when the data rate on the MT8862A is changed.

MT8862A Outline

The industry-first support of CTIA/WFA CWG Test Plan Version 2.1 expands the measurement capability of the MT8862A. The Wireless Connectivity Test Set also measures RF TRx characteristics of equipment with built-in WLAN IEEE802.11a/b/g/n/ac functions (2.4- and 5-GHz bands). A unique Network Mode allows the MT8862A to create a near-to-live environment whereby the test set communicates with the EUT using standard WLAN protocol messaging to perform TRx measurements. By eliminating the need for EUT control settings, measurement setup time and expense are reduced and operators of any experience can conduct accurate measurements.

