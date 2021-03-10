ANSAC Announces Export Price Increase of US$25.00 per Metric Ton
WESTPORT, Conn., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective immediately, American Natural Soda Ash Corp. (ANSAC) is raising export prices US$25.00/MT on all non-contract sales of soda ash, and on contracted sales when contracts allow.
"As the world economy continues to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are seeing soda ash demand grow while, at the same time, ANSAC's member companies have indicated that their supply volumes to ANSAC will likely remain relatively flat for the next several years, all of which is accelerating the tightening of the supply-demand balance," comments ANSAC President Jeffrey Jacobson.
"As always, we will continue to provide cost-effective service and reliable supply to our customers while returning value to our member companies."
About ANSAC
Established in 1984, ANSAC operates as the export sales, marketing and logistics arm for its member companies, some of the leading producers of natural soda ash in the United States. In 2021, ANSAC will export over 3.5 million metric tons of high quality, environmentally friendlier natural soda ash, making ANSAC one of the largest soda ash exporters in the world. This provides ANSAC's customers with the ability to reliably produce superior products in end use industries such as glass, detergent, chemicals, water treatment and lithium applications.
