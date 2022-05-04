Ansafone Contact Centers Welcomes Ryan Duncan to Our Leadership Team as VP of Operations!

OCALA, Fla., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As we approach a new season, Ansafone Contact Centers is springing forward with an addition to our leadership team. We are proud to announce Ryan Duncan is set to take on the role of Vice President of Operations. We are confident his leadership, experience, and steadfast determination will keep this award-winning contact center and national provider on a path to success. With multiple locations nationwide, Ansafone Contact Centers wants only the best for our team.

With over 20 years of industry-related experience, Duncan respectfully started from the ground up while building out sales infrastructure and IT in a family business. From there, he further developed his professional skills as a versatile and results oriented leader in various contact center industry positions, including Sales, Product, M&A, Operations and Client Services. For instance, Ryan previously served as Vice President of Operations and Client Services at Stericycle Communication Solutions, a healthcare communications and software company. Ryan led a 400-seat contact center and was also responsible for the Professional Services teams. Most recently, Ryan served as Sr. Director, Professional Services at Genesys, where he managed a worldwide team responsible for onboarding and supporting some of the largest healthcare related brands in the US.

Duncan chose to join the Ansafone team not only because of the company's strong reputation in the industry, but also in part due to our core values. Our entire business model is centered around our team and customers, which aligns with his strong passion for people. His philosophy is he believes in the "Empowerment of the Team," where it makes a difference. "Take care of your frontline folks and they will take care of your clients," he stated. "People are what drives this business."

We are overjoyed to have Duncan join Ansafone Contact Centers as our new Vice President of Operations. We look to him to lead all aspects of our operations team. As Ansafone strives to elevate its business, its people and its technology, we are proud to acquire the right people to get us there.

