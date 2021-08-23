Ansell Grimm Center Provides Notice of Privacy Incident

OCEAN, N.J., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Although unaware of any actual or attempted access or misuse of individual's information, Ansell Grimm & Aaron, PC ("Ansell Grimm") is providing notice to certain individuals of an incident involving limited personal information.

Ansell Grimm recently learned of suspicious activity occurring within employees' email accounts. Ansell Grimm immediately took steps to secure the email accounts and commenced an investigation to determine what happened. The investigation could not confirm what emails or attachments within those accounts were viewed or accessed by an unknown actor. Therefore, in an abundance of caution, Ansell Grimm reviewed the impacted email accounts to identify personal information within those accounts. This review was recently completed and Ansell Grimm then immediately began reviewing records to identify address information for individuals.

Ansell Grimm determined, through its investigation, that the information potentially at risk included a limited number of individuals' names, addresses, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, employee identification numbers, bank or financial account information, credit or debit card information, driver's license or state identification numbers, user name within login information, electronic signature, medical information, or health insurance information.

While unaware of misuse of any personal information, beginning on June 25, 2021, Ansell Grimm began mailing or emailing notices to those impacted by this incident, and provided information about the event and steps that can be taken to safeguard one's information. Specifically, Ansell Grimm encourages impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing their account statements and explanations of benefits for suspicious or anomalous activity. Any suspicious activity should be promptly reported to the appropriate provider, insurer, or financial institution.

Ansell Grimm has established a dedicated call center for individuals to contact with questions or concerns or to determine if they are impacted. This dedicated call center can be reached at 855-867-0065, Monday through Friday from 9am to 9pm Eastern, excluding U.S. holidays.

