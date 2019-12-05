AnSem, a Cyient Company, Joins the Arm Approved Design Partner Program

The recognition is a testament to AnSem's 20+ years of experience in embedding Arm-based processors and IP in System on Chips (SoCs).

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global engineering and technology solutions company, today announced that AnSem, a Cyient Company, has been selected to join the Arm® Approved Design Partner program. The Arm Approved Design Partner program is a global network of design service companies endorsed by Arm, who can provide expert support during the development and manufacturing of Arm-based SoCs.

The recognition reaffirms Cyient's superior track record in embedding Arm-based processors and IP in larger SoCs and its strong internal quality assurance system, design flows, risk management procedures, and financial stability, critical to providing high-quality custom IC design and supply services.

AnSem is the center of excellence in Cyient for providing Custom Turnkey Mixed-Signal ASICs and managing the complete life cycle—from design requirements to high-volume production until end-of-life. Being an Arm Approved Design Partner will provide AnSem with access to IP, tools, and technical support from Arm.

"The Arm Approved Design Partner program gives customers the reassurance that Arm partners follow the necessary processes and standards governing the development of Arm-based SoC designs," said Ciaran Dunne, Vice President and General Manager, Partner Enablement at Arm. "AnSem, a Cyient Company, was selected after a stringent auditing process that assures customers of AnSem's engineering expertise."

"We are excited to join the Arm Approved Design Partner program and collaborate with industry leaders within the Arm ecosystem. Being selected into this program is proof of our expertise in delivering Arm-based Custom Turnkey ASIC solutions and services. With the Arm Approved Design Partner program accreditation, we can ensure faster time-to-market for our customers," said Stefan Gogaert, General Manager, AnSem, a Cyient Company.

AnSem, a Cyient Company, specializes in advanced Analog, RF, and Mixed-Signal integrated circuit design and provides Custom Turnkey ASICs for global customers across industries, including automotive, medical, industrial, consumer, and communications.

About Cyient:

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a global engineering and technology solutions company. As a Design, Build, and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help customers focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve. The company leverages digital technologies, advanced analytics capabilities, and its domain knowledge and technical expertise, to solve complex business problems.

With over 15,000 employees globally, Cyient partners with customers to operate as part of their extended team in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, healthcare, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, geospatial, industrial, and energy.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com.

Follow news about the company at @Cyient

For Media queries, please contact Perfect Relations

Vishal Thapa @ 9701834446 / vthapa@perfectrelations.com

SOURCE Cyient

Related Links

http://www.cyient.com

