ANSER Announces Appointment of New President and Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Hopkins brings a wealth of expertise garnered from his 30 years of comprehensive experience as a business leader at ANSER. As ANSER's Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Hopkins led ANSER's efforts providing professional services for clients implementing complex technology-focused programs across the Federal Government to include: the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Defense Agencies, the Military Services, NASA, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Intelligence Community. He is a graduate of the Defense Systems Management College (now Defense Acquisition University) Advanced Program Management Course and completed executive leadership courses at UCLA's Anderson School of Management as well as at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Business. He has degrees from the United States Naval Academy and the University of Chicago.

Ronald E. Cuneo, Chairman of ANSER's Board of Directors, praised Steve Hopkins' commitment to public service and leadership and said "ANSER looks forward to Mr. Hopkins' leadership and would like to thank Mr. Spencer for his outstanding leadership and selfless service as President and CEO."

About Analytic Services Inc. (ANSER)

ANSER was founded in 1958 as a public service research institute organized as a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to informing decisions that shape the nation's future. We provide program management and objective studies and analyses to the national security, homeland security, and public policy communities. ANSER also builds and leads technology development collaborations through its subsidiary, Advanced Technology International (ATI), specializing in organizing and managing research and development consortia on behalf of the federal government. ANSER's headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia and has offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado and Belcamp, Maryland.

For more information visit: www.anser.org.

Contact: Myron Freeman, (703) 416-3168, myron.freeman@anser.org

SOURCE ANSER