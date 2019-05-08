ANSER Announces the Opening of a New Office in Belcamp, Maryland

FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytical Services, Inc. (ANSER) is proud to announce the opening of our new satellite office, ANSER North, at 4694 Millennium Drive, Belcamp, Maryland at the Water's Edge Business Complex. Opening this office strengthens support to our clients in the Edgewood and Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland area.

"We are delighted to announce the opening of our new office," said Carmen Spencer, ANSER President and CEO. "This new facility is located in close proximity to several of our strategic government clients: the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear Defense, and the Program Executive Office for the Assembled Chemical Weapons Alternative."

About Analytic Services, Inc. (ANSER)

ANSER was founded in 1958 as a public service research institute organized as a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to informing decisions that shape the nation's future. We provide program management and objective studies and analyses to the national security, homeland security, and public policy communities. ANSER also builds and leads technology development collaborations through its subsidiary, Advanced Technology International (ATI), specializing in organizing and managing research and development consortia on behalf of the federal government. ANSER's headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia and has offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

