ANSER Awarded $29.6M DoD CIO Contract

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytic Services Inc. (ANSER), a public service research institute organized as a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to informing decisions that shape the nation's future, today announced it has been awarded a $29.6 million contract to provide analytical expertise to the Department of Defense Chief Information Officer. The focus of this support is to provide modern, secure and mission-enabling command, control, communication and computer (C4) capabilities to the warfighter. More specifically, ANSER will be providing strategic planning, capital/budget planning, capability assessments, analysis architectures and standards for the C4 enterprise. This includes tactical communications, satellite communications, information sharing, and mobile communication devices.

"As a not-for-profit, ANSER maintains its legacy of public service through objective analysis and thought leadership independent of commercial influences and those of outside financial stakeholders," said Carmen Spencer, President and Chief Executive Officer of ANSER. "This award enables us to provide greater depth and breadth of data and information analysis expertise as it applies to the DoD CIO."

About Analytic Services, Inc. (ANSER)

ANSER is a public service research institute organized as a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to informing decisions that shape the nation's future. We provide objective studies and analyses to the national security, homeland security, and public policy communities using a diverse set of skills and capabilities that include Program Management, Analysis of Alternatives, Acquisition Analysis, Workforce Analysis, Performance Measurement, Policy Formulation, Counter Weapons of Mass Destruction and Risk Assessment. Additionally, ANSER builds and leads technology development collaborations through its subsidiary, Advanced Technology International (ATI), specializing in organizing and managing research and development consortia on behalf of the federal government. For more information visit: www.anser.org

