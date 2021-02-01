ANSER Named One of the Best Places to Work in Virginia

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ANSER is proud to announce Virginia Business and the Best Companies Group names it one of Virginia's Top 100 Employers. This recognition of excellence as a Best Places to Work in Virginia is based on an independent survey of ANSER employees. The annual survey identifies, recognizes, and honors Virginia companies based on direct employee feedback.

"We are truly honored our employees consider ANSER to be a Best Place to Work, and we will continue to strive toward ensuring ANSER remains so for years to come," said ANSER CEO Steve Hopkins."

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Virginia program, visit www.BestPlacesToWorkVA.com .

About Analytic Services Inc. (ANSER)

ANSER, Public Service, Public Trust, is a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to informing decisions that shape the nation's future. We provide objective studies and analyses to the national security, homeland security, and public policy communities using a diverse set of skills and capabilities that include Analysis of Alternatives, Acquisition Analysis, Workforce Analysis, Performance Measurement, Policy Formulation, Counter Weapons of Mass Destruction and Risk Assessment. Additionally, ANSER builds and leads technology development collaborations through its subsidiary, Advanced Technology International (ATI), specializing in organizing and managing research and development consortia on behalf of the federal government. For more information visit: www.anser.org.

