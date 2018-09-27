ANSI Announces 2018 Legal Issues Forum: Ethical Issues of Artificial Intelligence

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) will hold its annual Legal Issues Forum with the 2018 theme Legal and Ethical Issues of Artificial Intelligence, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at the FHI 360 Conference Center, 1825 Connecticut Avenue, NW, in Washington, DC. The event is part of World Standards Week (WSW), a series of meetings and celebrations hosted annually by ANSI, coordinator of the U.S. voluntary standardization system.

This year's event will focus on the legal and ethical outcomes when artificial intelligence (AI) — a leading transformative technology that has emerged across a spectrum of industries and society—is deployed to meet business and organizational goals.

The opening panel session, on Ethical and Societal Perspectives on AI, will feature 10-minute opening statements from each panelist, followed by 60 minutes of moderated discussion, with time for audience questions. Julie Brickell, General Counsel, H5, will moderate the first session, with panelists representing GE, the Washington D.C. Dept. of Transportation, Kirkland & Ellis, and The Center for Information Technology Policy at Princeton University. The panelists will provide a broad, philosophical look at the ethical considerations and societal issues that emerge as AI permeates nearly all aspects of our daily lives.

The second panel, moderated by Ali Zaidi, Counsel, Kirkland & Ellis, will highlight the theme Applications of AI-Legal and Business Considerations. Panelists will represent King and Spalding, ZwillGen, Venable, Uber, and Jackson Lewis. The panelists will share insights on real-world legal and ethical issues they have encountered when integrating AI into their organizational practices—or when interacting with AI technologies implemented externally.

The annual event is free for ANSI members and $249 for non-members. While the Legal Issues Forum is traditionally geared toward an audience of standards organizations' general counsel and other legal interests, this year's topic is intended to draw a broad group of standards professionals, corporate leaders, and any other stakeholders interested in the issues that may arise as AI becomes ubiquitous in business practices and society as a whole.

The draft agenda and registration details are available on the Legal Issues Forum event webpage.

ANSI's World Standards Week, to be held this year from October 15-19—during ANSI's 100 year anniversary— is an annual event where nearly 400 members of the standard and conformity assessment community come together in the spirit of cooperation and collaboration. For more information, including registration for other WSW events and details on all weekly meetings and conferences, visit www.ansi.org/wsweek.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance U.S. global competitiveness and the American quality of life by promoting, facilitating, and safeguarding the integrity of the voluntary standardization and conformity assessment system. Its membership is made up of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations. ANSI represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. The Institute is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

SOURCE American National Standards Institute

Related Links

http://www.ansi.org

