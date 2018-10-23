ANSI Announces 2019 Student Paper Competition: "How Do Standards Help Mitigate Disaster?"

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI), in conjunction with its Committee on Education (CoE), is pleased to announce its eighth annual student competition, as part of a long-term effort to spread awareness among postsecondary students of the strategic significance of standards and conformance. The 2019 challenge asks participants to submit papers that answer the question, "How do standards help mitigate disaster?"

The paper competition—with an April 30, 2019, deadline—is open to students enrolled full- or part-time in associate, undergraduate, or graduate programs during the period of September 2018 to April 2019 in U.S. higher education institutions.

As natural and man-made disasters such as hurricanes, volcanic eruptions, building collapses, and acts of terrorism prove costly to the economy and a danger to humanity, the 2019 student paper competition requires applicants to consider how standards have contributed to the mitigation, prevention, relief, or recovery of these various types of catastrophes. For example, submissions may be creative and reflect a disaster scenario, or reveal the consequences of a real-life disaster—with the goal to show how standards helped get things back on track, or how potential standards could have provided greater assistance during a particular crisis.

All entries must meet requirements and will be reviewed by top-level industry experts, and winning papers will be published on ANSI.org, StandardsBoostBusiness.org, StandardsLearn.org, and potentially in other media outlets. Winning submissions will be read by a large number of members of the standards community, including experts in government, industry, professional societies, and academic institutions.

A cash prize will be awarded to first- and second-place winners. ANSI reserves the right to award no prizes based on the determination of the judges. The winning papers will be announced in June 2019.

For full submission criteria, access the ANSI 2019 Student Paper Competition flyer. Email entries by 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, to Lisa Rajchel, lrajchel@ansi.org.

About the ANSI Committee on Education

The ANSI Committee on Education oversees all Institute initiatives related to standards and conformity assessment education and outreach, fulfills the objectives of the United States Standards Strategy (USSS), and responds to other issues that may be delegated by the Board of Directors, Executive Committee, or the National Policy Committee.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance U.S. global competitiveness and the American quality of life by promoting, facilitating, and safeguarding the integrity of the voluntary standardization and conformity assessment system. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

