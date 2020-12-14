ANSI Board of Directors Names Volunteer Leaders for 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Board of Directors has announced its new members and officers for the term beginning January 1, 2021.

Phil Piqueira, Vice President of Global Standards, Underwriters Laboratories, was appointed for a first one-year term as Chair of the ANSI Board.

GP Russ Chaney, supported by IAPMO, will assume the role of Immediate Past Chair.

Supporting the Chair will be the following Vice Chairs: Dale Cyr, Inteleos; Tim Klein, U.S. Department of Transportation (U.S. DOT); Mary McKiel, American Academy of Forensic Sciences (AAFS); and Claire Ramspeck, American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME).

The following individuals have been elected to the Board as Directors-at-Large for terms beginning January 2021 and concluding at year-end 2023:

Monica Barone , Qualcomm

, Qualcomm Susan Carioti , ASIS International

, ASIS International Chris Dubay , National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)

, National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Thomas Gardner , HP Inc.

, HP Inc. Ajit Jillavenkatesa , Apple

, Apple Alan Manche , Schneider Electric

, Schneider Electric Scott McGrath , OASIS

, OASIS Paul Moliski , Intertek

, Intertek Elise Owen , U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA)

, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA) Peter Pondillo , Corning Incorporated

, Corning Incorporated David Stehlin , TIA Online

In addition, the Board of Directors Nominating Committee has filled four vacant Director-at-Large positions with:

Marcus Jadotte , Vice President of Federal Government Relations, Raytheon Technologies

, Vice President of Federal Government Relations, Raytheon Technologies Veronica Lancaster , Vice President of Standards Programs, Consumer Technology Association (CTA)

, Vice President of Standards Programs, Consumer Technology Association (CTA) Patrick Hughes , Vice President of Operations and Strategy, National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)

, Vice President of Operations and Strategy, National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) Andy Updegrove , Partner, Gesmer Updegrove LLP

The following individuals will serve as ANSI Member Forum chairs beginning in 2021: Jennifer Kitchen, General Electric (Company Member Forum), R. David Pittle (Consumer Interest Forum), Patricia Edwards, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (Government Member Forum), and Ed Mikoski, Electronic Components Industry Association (Organizational Member Forum).

The following individuals will serve as chairs of the Institute's Policy Advisory Groups: Neil Bogatz, IAPMO (Intellectual Property Rights Policy Advisory Group); Gordon Gillerman, National Institute of Standards and Technology (National Policy Advisory Group); and David Miller, American Petroleum Institute (International Policy Advisory Group).

Cristine Fargo, International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) will chair ANSI's Board of Standards Review.

Paula Watkins, American Petroleum Institute (API) will chair ANSI's Executive Standards Council.

Sharon Stanford, American Dental Association (ADA) will chair the ANSI ISO Council.

Kevin Lippert, Eaton Corporation, will serve as president of the United States National Committee of the IEC Council.

Individuals leaving the Board are as follows:

Linda Golodner , Consumer Interest

, Consumer Interest Don Huber , Consumer Reports

, Consumer Reports Kevan Lawlor , NSF International

, NSF International Edward Manns , NACE International

, NACE International James Matthews, III , Corning Inc.

, Corning Inc. Rae McQuade , North American Energy Standards Board (NAESB)

, North American Energy Standards Board (NAESB) Jen Padberg , Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI)

, Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI) Alain Turenne , Walgreens

, Walgreens David Weinstein , CSA Group

, CSA Group Timothy West , John Deere & Company (retired)

The members and staff of the ANSI Federation express their gratitude and thanks to all of these individuals for their many contributions and efforts in support of the Institute and the U.S. voluntary consensus standardization and conformity assessment community.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute, Inc. (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

