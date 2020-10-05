ANSI Launches New, Mobile-Friendly Website with Enhanced Features

Many new user-friendly features and functions on ANSI.org provide easier access to frequently used information and user actions. A quick-action select box prominently placed on the homepage provides short-cut access to commonly used pages and features. A new homepage feature, This Week in Standards Development, provides access to ANSI's weekly Standards Action newsletter as well as other frequently updated sources of standards development activity information and public review opportunities. The site is mobile-responsive and functional across all screens and devices, and includes improved subscription functionality for all ANSI newsletters, including the Institute's weekly e-newsletter, What's New.

To provide greater access to quality content and to increase engagement with its members and partners, ANSI has also unveiled two new types of features. In additional to daily articles, within ANSI.org's news section visitors can now find:

ANSI Member Updates with news summaries on ANSI members' activities, including newly published resources and other useful information of broad interest to the community.

with news summaries on ANSI members' activities, including newly published resources and other useful information of broad interest to the community. Standards Spotlight: a new blog-like feature that highlights specific standards at work in the world around us, and how they impact everyday life.

"We are thrilled to debut ANSI's new website to everyone looking for valuable and easy-to-access content about standardization activities in the U.S. and internationally," said S. Joe Bhatia, ANSI's president and CEO. "The modernized design, organization, and dynamic features will help ANSI's members and all those already engaged in standards work to access the information they need. But we also expect the user-friendliness and clarity of the content to attract even broader audiences and participants to the important opportunities and achievements the U.S. standardization community provides."

Access the redesigned site and new features on ANSI.org.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance U.S. global competitiveness and the American quality of life by promoting, facilitating, and safeguarding the integrity of the voluntary standardization and conformity assessment system. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

SOURCE American National Standards Institute

Related Links

https://www.ansi.org

