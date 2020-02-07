ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) Launches Accreditation Program for Global Retail and Manufacturer Alliance Certification

ANAB's accreditation program will operate in accordance with ISO/IEC 17065 , General requirements for bodies operating product certification systems , and the GRMA's certification scheme, which incorporates the following American National Standards (ANS) developed by NSF International:

For Dietary Supplements: NSF/ANSI 455-2-2018, Good Manufacturing Practices for Dietary Supplements .

NSF/ANSI 455-2-2018, . For Cosmetics: NSF/ANSI 455-3-2018, Good Manufacturing Practices for Cosmetic s.

NSF/ANSI 455-3-2018, s. For OTC Drugs: NSF/ANSI 455-4-2018, Good Manufacturing Practices for Over-the-Counter Drugs. The standard applies to OTC drugs based on Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) for manufacturing, processing, packing, or holding drugs for finished pharmaceuticals (21 CFR Parts 210 and 211).

These auditing standards are intended to:

Protect consumer health and safety

Provide better risk-management programs and protect store brand integrity

Improve the efficiency of retailer-to-manufacturer interactions

Create a single audit report accepted by all participating retailers

Create consistency through auditor qualification, training, and calibration requirements

Reduce the number of audits required by retailers

Reduce manufacturer audit costs in terms of time and money

Give manufacturers time to address continuous improvement

"Having a single standard for each product category for use by all certification bodies will allow those in industry to use their certification to meet multiple customer and retailer needs," said R. Douglas Leonard, ANAB vice president for product, inspection, laboratory, and related activities. "Retailers and manufacturers can reference the ANSI-approved Good Manufacturing Practices standards as evidence of their commitment to quality, safety, transparency, and regulatory compliance."

ANAB will accept applications for the pilot accreditation program from February 12, 2020, through April 12, 2020. To learn more about the requirements and begin the application process, visit https://anab.ansi.org/product-certification/sector-programs or contact Roger Muse (rmuse@anab.org; 414-501-5455) or Nikki Jackson (njackson@anab.org; 202-331-3623).

About ANAB

The ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) is the largest multi-disciplinary ISO/IEC 17011 accreditation body in North America, with comprehensive signatory status across the multilateral recognition arrangements of the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC) and International Accreditation Forum (IAF). The ANAB accreditation portfolio includes management systems certification bodies, calibration and testing labs, product certification bodies, personnel credentialing organizations, forensic test and calibration service providers, inspection bodies, police crime units, greenhouse gas validation and verification bodies, reference material producers, and proficiency test providers.

ANAB is a wholly owned subsidiary of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), a private, not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the U.S. voluntary standards and conformity assessment system and strengthening its impact, both domestically and internationally.

SOURCE American National Standards Institute

Related Links

https://www.ansi.org

