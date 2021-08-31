ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) Launches Accreditation Program for Purity-IQ - Cannabis Authenticity and Purity - Certification Program

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the continued growth of the cannabis industry—with legalization sweeping across the U.S. states for medical and recreational use—the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), a wholly owned subsidiary of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), has launched a new pilot accreditation program for the Purity-IQ Cannabis Authenticity and Purity –Certification Program.

The program provides the requirements for conformity assessment to the Cannabis Authenticity and Purity Standard (CAPS). Holders of a license and Certificate of Recognition under the recognition of Purity-IQ can develop and implement an Authenticity and Identity Management System (AIMS), in which good manufacturing practices (GMPs) and good agriculture practices (GAPs) are documented, verifiable, validated, and proven to be effective.

CAPS is designed to consider all GMP and GAP requirements for cannabis and hemp, so that these products can be authenticated and consistently produced, packaged, labelled, distributed, stored, sampled, and tested before being sold in any market, either domestic or foreign. The requirements defined in the Purity-IQ standard apply to all license holders, regardless of whether they are required by regulation or self–imposed to meet internal corporate objectives.

ANAB's accreditation program will operate in accordance with ISO/IEC 17065, General requirements for bodies operating product certification systems, and the Purity-IQ – Cannabis Authenticity and Purity Standard (CAPS) – Issue 1.0, which includes the following parts:

Part I – Standard - Requirements for Good Manufacturing Practice and Good Agricultural Practice

Part II – Cannabis Authenticity and Purity Standard: Testing

Part III – Cannabis Authenticity and Purity Standard: Purity-IQ services

"Having a robust standard for cannabis authenticity and consistency for use by all certification bodies involved in the industry will help streamline processes to meet multiple customer and retailer needs, while assuring authenticity and consistency," said R. Douglas Leonard, ANAB vice president for product, inspection, laboratory, and related activities.

ANAB will accept applications for the pilot accreditation program from September 1, 2021, through November 1, 2021. To learn more about the requirements and begin the application process, visit https://anab.ansi.org/product-certification/sector-programs or contact Roger Muse ([email protected]; 414-501-5455) or Reinaldo B. Figueiredo ([email protected]; 202-331-3611).

About ANAB

The ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), a wholly owned subsidiary of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), is the largest multi-disciplinary ISO/IEC 17011 accreditation body in North America, with comprehensive signatory status across the multilateral recognition arrangements of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) and International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC). The ANAB accreditation portfolio includes management systems certification bodies, calibration and testing labs, product certification bodies, personnel credentialing organizations, forensic test and calibration service providers, inspection bodies, police crime units, greenhouse gas validation and verification bodies, reference material producers, and proficiency test providers. For more information, visit www.anab.org.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

About Purity-IQ

Purity-IQ Inc. is a for-profit biotechnology company engaged in the research, development, training, consultation and commercialization of validated scientific testing and analytical tools. Purity-IQ is also engaged in establishing standardized quality assurance applications, which may be voluntarily implemented by businesses throughout global supply chains, and who also may seek third-party verifications and certifications.

Purity-IQ's mission is to protect brands through science-based solutions and certifications, allowing consumers to have full trust in the products they ingest or bring in contact with their bodies. Through innovative science, the company works with brands to streamline processes and bring authenticated products to customers. It has designed standards and certifications to protect the food and beverage, pharma, cannabis, natural health product, pet food and cosmetics sectors.

As a standards developer and service provider, Purity–IQ does not engage, perform, trade, or act in the growing, extraction, testing, production, or sale, of any cannabis, hashish or hemp related products or paraphernalia.

