Ansira appoints Laurie MacLaren as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

"It is a pleasure to welcome Laurie to our executive team," said Middleton. "Her proven success and unique experience make her distinctly qualified for this new role. We have integrated core business roles under Laurie's leadership to ensure our continued growth and scale."

Before joining Ansira, MacLaren spent 19 years with Sapient, a digital business transformation marketing and technology consulting company, with 13,000+ employees across North America, Europe and Asia. MacLaren held many positions there, including general manager of the technology and communications business unit. During her last six years with Sapient, she served as the company's Chief Operating Officer and was responsible for all global operations, including financial operations, financial planning and analysis, human resources, information technology, real estate, office services and procurement. MacLaren also led the integration efforts of Sapient into Publicis Groupe after their acquisition of Sapient in 2015.

"I am excited to join Ansira under Daina's leadership. The newly formed role at Ansira allows me to tap into many things I am passionate about by enabling great experiences for our clients and our people. We want to continue to scale the business, deliver for our clients and grow the careers of our employees," MacLaren said. "I look forward to working with the very talented Ansira team."

Ansira is backed by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors, with deep expertise in the business and financial services sector.

ABOUT ANSIRA:

Ansira helps marketers exceed their customer's expectations by integrating local and national marketing programs through channel-marketing automation, CRM, performance media and analytics and insights. Ansira enjoys long-term client relationships with Fortune 500 companies spanning a broad range of industries, including automotive, dining, retail, consumer packaged goods, technology and specialty services.

For more information, visit: https://ansira.com/.

ABOUT ADVENT INTERNATIONAL:

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 340 private equity transactions in 41 countries, and as of June 30, 2018, had $41 billion in assets under management. With offices on four continents, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 190 investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology, media and telecom. After more than 30 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies.

For more information, visit: www.adventinternational.com.

