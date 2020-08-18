Ansira Launches Three New Service Lines to Lead Clients Through Accelerated Digital Experience Transformations

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansira Partners, Inc. ("Ansira"), an independent global marketing technology and services firm, today announced the creation of three business units in response to the rapidly growing demand for digital readiness in the marketplace and to further hone its specializations, to best serve the needs of its world-class roster of clients. The company, which has more than $200 million in revenue, has organized into Ansira Digital, Ansira Channel, and Sincro, the company's most recent acquisition which is a highly specialized local marketing provider in the auto vertical.

Improving the customer experience remains among the highest priorities for global CMOs, and Ansira's client-centric shift uniquely positions the company to deliver digital, channel, and hyper-local marketing solutions to meet clients where they are on their customer experience journey. The refinement of the company structure allows it to adapt and modernize at speed with specialized solutions that help brands attract, interact, and transact with customers, driving home that important last mile of marketing to ensure seamless experiences at the brand level and at the local level. Ansira has more than 100 clients that span multiple verticals, which allows for a distinct perspective, contributes to the company's strategic responses to complex client challenges, and was one of the motivating forces behind the company's shift to the business unit construct.

"The landscape of our industry and the demands on our clients are rapidly changing, and, as a company that serves as a critical business partner to brands that span almost all verticals, we must continuously focus on refining our business to ensure that we are best positioned to provide support and guidance for our clients," Jay Dettling, CEO of Ansira said. "COVID-19 has accelerated digital adoption, and brands are looking for advanced solutions to help them drive growth through customer experience transformations, acceleration of online commerce, and the ability to leverage their channel partners and distributed sales teams. By organizing our company into Ansira Digital, Ansira Channel, and Sincro, Ansira is more agile, has the capability to innovate faster, and to provide deeper expertise in these mission critical areas."

Ansira's more than 1,700 employees across 13 global offices, have been strategically aligned among three business units:

Ansira Digital

Ansira believes that experience is everything, and helping brands deliver seamless engagements for their customers at every touchpoint is essential across all industry verticals. With the creation of Ansira Digital, the company has doubled down on their commitment to clients by helping them establish digital readiness to support the offerings of customer experience (CX), loyalty, data and personalization, and performance marketing. In addition, the company has launched a commerce capability to round out the unit's offerings and provide a holistic set of solutions.

This business unit will be led by Executive Vice Presidents of Ansira Digital Kelly Jo Sands and Raj Choudhury. Choudhury joins the Ansira team from BrightWave, the award-winning eCRM company which was acquired by Ansira in April of 2019. The BrightWave team will be integrated into Ansira Digital, further fortifying the organization's expertise.

Ansira Channel

Driven by the growth and importance of local marketing activation, long-standing and new channel clients, and recognition as a channel partner marketing leader in back-to-back industry reports by the most influential research and advisory firms in the world, Ansira has created a dedicated business unit to further strengthen and refine their channel offerings. Companies that operate in a distributed sales model look for channel services and technology to improve local customer experiences and increase efficiencies between the brand and their partners in order to drive brand loyalty and profitability. Ansira's further investment in channel partner marketing, with the formation of the business unit, will solely focus on strategic services and offerings that impact channel program success today, and tomorrow.

Executive Vice President of Ansira Channel Andy Arnold will lead the business unit.

Sincro

Sincro provides auto dealers with innovative, simple solutions that facilitate connections with consumers to drive sales, service, and customer loyalty through a modern digital storefront, coordinated omnichannel marketing campaigns, local search strategies, and consulting.

Sincro, which was acquired by Ansira in April of this year, will continue under the leadership of President Jen Cole.

To support the business units, Ansira has appointed Simms Jenkins to the role of Chief Marketing Officer, a newly-formed position. Jenkins was the Founder and CEO of BrightWave, author of two well-regarded marketing books, and the creator of the highly influential EiQ conference.

"This is a natural evolution for both the Ansira and the BrightWave team," commented Jenkins. "This allows existing Ansira and BrightWave clients to benefit from highly specialized capabilities and talent that will help maximize all marketing experiences."

"Recent global changes have leveled the playing field for many companies, and at Ansira we have optimized our services to lead our clients in the days to come," Dettling added. "Looking ahead, we are positioned to be more nimble and powerful to drive success for our clients, enabling them to easily engage one or multiple business units, and look to us to provide end-to-end solutions."

Ansira is backed by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors, with deep expertise in the business and financial services sector.

ABOUT ANSIRA:

An independent, global marketing technology and services firm, Ansira believes in transparent partnerships to meet clients where they are on their customer experience journey. Ansira designs relevant, persuasive experiences for all the right moments; strengthening relationships, cultivating brand loyalists, and assuring profitable client growth. Teams operating across the US, Europe, South Asia, and Oceania, arm brands and their channel sales ecosystems with digital offerings, channel partner marketing technology and services, and local marketing technology to make these experiences possible. For more information, visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn.

ABOUT ADVENT INTERNATIONAL

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 350 private equity transactions in 41 countries, and as of March 31, 2020, had $49 billion in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 200 investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. After 35 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies. For more information, visit Website: www.adventinternational.com ; LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/advent-international

