Ansira Strengthens its Leadership in Quick Serve Restaurant Vertical; Becomes a Business Partner in Adobe Solution Partner Program

DALLAS and ST. LOUIS, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansira Partners, Inc. ("Ansira") today announced that it is now a business-level partner in the Adobe Solution Partner Program, and will work with Adobe to serve clients in the quick serve restaurant (QSR) vertical. The partnership will support both current and prospective QSR clients to better leverage the Adobe Experience Cloud, enhancing customer experiences and delivering real-time personalization to measure impact and maximize marketing value. A marketing technology and services firm that exists to help brands orchestrate, personalize and contextualize customer engagements, Ansira's client roster spans many verticals from QSR to auto, retail to insurance and many more.

Ansira has extensive experience supporting the restaurant category by closing the expectation gap between brands and their customers by using marketing technology and services to drive better business results. Ansira has a team of expert consultants and practitioners, marketers and technologists, who are well-positioned to seamlessly implement, activate and optimize Adobe's solutions.

Ansira's marketing proficiency spans Adobe Experience Cloud solutions and supports multi-solution and point-solution engagements. Ansira's strategic services in database, CRM, digital, analytics and channel execution, as well as capabilities in creating engaging customer experience within (but not limited to) the QSR vertical, have resulted in revenue growth and achieved measurable results for clients.

"We look forward to the next phase of our partnership with Adobe," said Kelly Jo Sands, chief CRM and MarTech officer at Ansira. "Enhanced collaboration with Adobe will help us take full advantage of their industry-leading platforms to further support our client solutions and orchestrate omni-channel personalization at scale."

"Modernizing technology to provide optimal, personalized customer experiences remains a big challenge for companies in the QSR industry," said Tony Sanders, senior director of Americas Partner Sales, Adobe. "Ansira has a strong understanding of the QSR industry, and we look forward to working with the team to drive more success for our customers in this vertical."

Ansira is backed by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors, with deep expertise in the business and financial services sector.

ABOUT ANSIRA

Ansira helps marketers exceed their customer's expectations by integrating local and national marketing programs through channel-marketing automation, CRM, performance media, and analytics and insights. Ansira enjoys long-term client relationships with Fortune 500 companies spanning a broad range of industries, including automotive, dining, retail, consumer packaged goods, technology and specialty services. For more information, visit: https://ansira.com.

About Adobe Experience Cloud

Adobe offers the industry's only end-to-end solution for content creation, marketing, advertising, analytics and commerce. Unlike legacy enterprise platforms with static, siloed customer profiles, Adobe Experience Cloud helps companies deliver consistent, continuous and compelling experiences across customer touchpoints and channels – all while accelerating business growth.

Adobe Experience Cloud manages trillions of data transactions and $141 billion in online sales transactions annually. Industry analysts have named Adobe a clear leader in over 20 major reports focused on experience – more than any other technology company.

Media Contact: Megan Duran

Megan.Duran@Ansira.com

972.663.1380

SOURCE Ansira Partners, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.ansira.com

